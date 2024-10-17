Australian Football League great Chris Judd is the latest star to share their favourite tennis memories in our Celebrity Match series.

Melbourne, Australia, 17 October 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Chris Judd is an Australian Football League legend.

He is a two-time winner of the Brownlow Medal, the sport’s highest individual honour, and a six-time all-Australian player.

Judd became a premiership captain with the West Coast Eagles in 2006, then captained the Carlton Blues for five seasons between 2008 and 2012.

The father of four retired in 2015, at age 31, after playing 279 games and was inducted into the AFL Hall of Fame in 2021.

In our Celebrity Match series, Judd speaks about his tennis experiences and reveals why he’s a regular attendee at the Australian Open each summer …

Tell us about your tennis experience. Do you play?

Tennis has never been one of my main sports, I never really played it as a kid. I tried to get into it as an adult post-footy, but gee it’s hard on your body if you’re banged up (laughs). I’ll have a hit of doubles every now and then, but with my shoulders it’s a challenge. It’s a shame because it’s a great sport and I wish I could do more of it.

What’s your signature shot when you do get on court?

I’m pretty good at the net, so back myself when I’m up there. The technique is just lacking a bit, but my coverage at the net is useful.

We often see you at the Australian Open. What do you most enjoy about the tournament?

I love watching the tennis obviously, but I think Craig Tiley and Tennis Australia just put on such an incredible event. I’m always amassed at the scale of it. There are so many corporate activations, it feels like they own that corporate market in Australia. It’s such a marketable product and I’m always interested to see what they come up with.

Who are the players you most enjoy watching?

I always love seeing Rafa (Nadal) and enjoy watching Novak (Djokovic) too. I know there’s a couple of young ones coming to threaten Novak’s mantle, but I still like watching the old guys go around and seeing how long they can hang on for.

As a professional athlete, what impresses you most about watching tennis players compete?

I always marvel at athletes who can perform well into their 30s. It’s a long time to keep going for. I’m also impressed by the top players, like Rafa, and their ability to play even better on the crunch points. That’s always really impressive to watch.

