Deloitte, a global leader in management and business consulting, has formed a multi-year partnership with the United Cup and Tennis Australia.

Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 14 October 2024 | Tennis Australia

Deloitte, a global leader in management and business consulting, has formed a multi-year partnership with the United Cup and Tennis Australia.

As the Official Business and Technology Transformation Consulting Partner, Deloitte will support a variety of digital projects to enhance customer and event experiences.

United Cup, the innovative mixed team tennis event, will feature Deloitte prominently across on court signage in Perth and Sydney.

“It’s exciting to have a partner like Deloitte on board with the United Cup, a highlight on the global tennis calendar,” Tennis Australia Chief Commercial Officer Cedric Cornelis said.

“The partnership also allows us to build on our world-class capabilities and continue to optimise our day-to-day business processes within the ever-changing sporting landscape.”

Deloitte Australia Sports Practice Lead Sandra Sweeney said: “We are very proud to support Tennis Australia as their Business and Technology Transformation Consulting Partner, aligning on our shared ambition of ensuring a sustainable future for sport.

“Our support of Tennis Australia further emphasises our commitment to work with sporting organisations locally and globally, to deliver world-class transformation.

“We look forward to supporting the Tennis Australia team as they create a stronger future for players and fans.”

Deloitte Australia TMT Consulting Industry Lead Jason Start added: “Sport is such an important part of our Australian culture, and we are excited to showcase how Deloitte can help Australian sporting organisations be successful.

“We will bring the best of our Australian and global experience to support Tennis Australia in delivering world class capabilities and experiences.”