Tori Russell, Cleo Taylor, Raphael Savelli and Novak Palombo were crowned singles champions at the 2024 Australian Junior Hardcourt Championships in Adelaide.

Adelaide, SA, 8 October 2024 | Tennis Australia

Australia’s promising young tennis players Tori Russell, Cleo Taylor, Raphael Savelli and Novak Palombo have been crowned the singles champions at the 2024 12/u and 14/u Australian Junior Hardcourt Championships in West Lakes, Adelaide.

In girls’ singles action, top seed Tori Russell from Queensland defeated second seed and fellow Queenslander Ceressa Jackson 6-0 6-3 to claim her second 14/u girls’ championship title. Russell had already won the doubles decider on Sunday with partner Karin Hiramatsu.

In the boys’ singles final, third seed Raphael Savelli (Vic) defeated seventh seed Lachlan Rye (Qld) after Rye was forced to retire after losing the first set.

Cleo Taylor (Qld) and Novak Palombo (Vic) justified their top seedings with straight-sets victories in the 12/u finals.

Taylor overcame second seed Ana Maric (Vic) 7-5 6-1 while Palombo defeated Aleksandr Kharkov (NSW) 6-1 6-2 to take home his second national title.

“The level of junior talent on display this year was exceptional,” Tournament Director David Boyes said.

“Our congratulations to all of the players who put in the hard work and dedication throughout the tournament, as well as our thanks to West Lakes Tennis Club for being such wonderful hosts and providing a top-class venue for this prestigious event,” Boyes concluded.

The finals were a fitting end to a tournament that brought 128 junior players to Adelaide from around Australia over the past week, giving the opportunity to play for national titles and gain valuable experience.

2024 12/u and 14/u Australian Hardcourt Championships champions

12/u Singles

Boys: [1] Novak Palombo (Vic) d Aleksandr Kharkov (NSW) 6-1 6-2

Girls: [1] Cleo Taylor (Qld) d Ana Maric (Vic) 7-5 6-1

14/u Singles

Boys: [3] Raphael Savelli (Vic) d Lachlan Rye (Qld) 6-4 Ret

Girls: [1] Tori Russell (Qld) d Ceressa Jackson (Qld) 6-0 6-3

12/u Doubles

Boys: Arrush Gaikwad (NSW) / Preston Shawcross (Qld) [3] d Zayn Cameron (Vic) / Christopher Manton (Vic) 6-4 6-1

Girls: Ana Maric (Vic) / Lara Wu (SA) [3] d Ayumi Ito (NSW) / Esther Meng (Vic) [3] 6-3 6-1

14/u Doubles

Boys: Sehun Park (WA) / Jake Spurrell (Qld) [1] d Zachary Chai (Qld) / Antoni Luo (Qld) 6-0 6-1

Girls: Karin Hiramatsu (WA) / Tori Russell (Qld) d Elise Virr (Qld) / Isabella Welsh (Qld) 7-5 1-6[10-4]