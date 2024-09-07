Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson are one win away from winning their first Grand Slam doubles title as a team.

New York, USA, 7 September 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson have proven almost unstoppable on the doubles court this season, winning 36 of their 42 matches together.

They now have the chance to create history at US Open 2024, as they attempt to become the first all-Australian team to win a men’s doubles title at the tournament in 28 years.

As the Aussie duo prepare for a final showdown with the German combination of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Purcell is feeling confident about their chances.

“I think we both can do everything, I think that’s the biggest thing,” Purcell said of their strength as a team. “If we need to throw a completely different game plan at a team, we have that option.”

Meanwhile, Thompson credits a genuine friendship for their on-court success.

“We get along very well. We’re from the same place, my dad coached us both [as juniors],” Thompson said. “If it wasn’t for [Max], I probably wouldn’t be playing doubles.”

This is 26-year-old Purcell and 30-year-old Thompson’s second consecutive Grand Slam final appearance, having finished runners-up at Wimbledon a couple of months ago.

That loss, after holding match points, provides extra motivation as they chase major glory.

“It’s going to be another tough match,” Thompson said about facing the 10th seeds, who are also chasing their first major title as a team.

“[Grand Slam finals] are the hardest ones to win. I found out the hard way at Wimbledon.”

The final will also be world No.13 Thompson and world No.18 Purcell’s first appearance on Arthur Ashe Stadium, the US Open’s centre court.

“We’ve played on plenty of big courts, I don’t think it’s really much of an issue,” Purcell said, downplaying any extra pressure they may feel.

“It’s not singles, it’s doubles. You get to cruise with your mate out there, it’s not like all the pressure is on you. So I don’t think we’re going to be in awe of the occasion.

“I think the guys we’re playing against are both good, but in saying that, we’re also in the final, so we’re good too.”

The US Open men’s doubles final is broadcast live in Australia on Stan Sport from 2am AEST (on Sunday 8 September).

Aussies in action on day 13:

Men’s doubles, final

[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [10] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER), Arthur Ashe Stadium, first match (from 2am AEST)

