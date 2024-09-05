Rising star Jin Woodman advances to the semifinals in the US Open 2024 boys' wheelchair singles competition.

New York, USA , 5 September 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Jin Woodman has made a memorable Grand Slam debut at US Open 2024.

The 15-year-old from Melbourne scored a 3-6 6-4 6-3 victory today against Yassin Hill in an all-Australian battle in the quarterfinals of the boys’ wheelchair singles competition.

Woodman fought back from an 0-3 deficit in the deciding set, winning the final six games of the match against his 17-year-old compatriot to close out a milestone victory.

This effort propels world No.4 Woodman into the semifinals, where he will face second seed Ivar van Rijt of the Netherlands.

Woodman has the chance to create history at Flushing Meadows, as he aims to become the first Australian to advance to a Grand Slam junior wheelchair singles final.

Benjamin Wenzel, a 17-year-old from Cairns, put up an impressive fight in his quarterfinal showdown with Austrian Maximilian Taucher.

Although the top-seeded Taucher eventually triumphed 2-6 6-3 6-2, the scoreline highlights Wenzel’s improvement in the past year.

A year ago in New York, Wenzel lost to Taucher in straight sets at the same stage.

Isla Gillespie, Australia’s contender in the girls’ wheelchair singles competition, lost her quarterfinal match against Canada’s Frederique Berube Perron.

In girls’ singles action, Emerson Jones bowed out in the third round.

The 16-year-old from the Gold Coast was looking to become the first Australian to reach a US Open girls’ singles quarterfinals since Jessica Moore in 2007.

However, Brit Mika Stojsavljevic spoiled those plans, recording a 7-5 6-4 victory against the top-seeded Jones.

This ends an incredible Grand Slam season for world No.2 Jones, who recorded runner-up finishes at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon. This made her the first Australian since Jelena Dokic 26 years ago to contest two major girls’ singles finals in a season.

Aussies in action – US Open

RESULTS

Girls’ singles, third round

Mika Stojsavljevic (GBR) d [1] Emerson Jones (AUS) 7-5 6-4

Boys’ wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

Jin Woodman (AUS) d Yassin Hill (AUS) 3-6 6-4 6-3

[1] Maximilian Taucher (AUT) d Benjamin Wenzel (AUS) 2-6 6-3 6-2

Girls’ wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

Frederique Berube Perron (CAN) d Isla Gillespie (AUS) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Boys’ wheelchair singles, semifinals

Jin Woodman (AUS) v [2] Ivar van Rijt (NED)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 boys’ wheelchair singles draw

Boys’ wheelchair doubles, semifinals

Yassin Hill (AUS)/Jin Woodman (AUS) v [2] Benjamin Wenzel (AUS)/Ivar van Rijt (NED)

Girls’ wheelchair doubles, semifinals

Isla Gillespie (AUS)/Ailina Mosko (LAT) v [2] Rio Okana (JPN)/Yuma Takamuro (JPN)



