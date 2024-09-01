The in-form Alexei Popyrin is among seven Australians scheduled to compete on day seven at US Open 2024.

New York, USA, 1 September 2024 | Leigh Rogers

As Alexei Popyrin hits stunning new heights on court at US Open 2024, the in-form Australian is winning a legion of new fans as well.

“It was quite amazing to feel the crowd on my side,” the 25-year-old acknowledged after stunning world No.2 Novak Djokovic in the third round of the men’s singles competition.

“I managed to kind of win them over towards the end of the match.”

However, as Popyrin looks to continue his career-best Grand Slam run, he might have more trouble charming the Flushing Meadows crowd when he plays American favourite Frances Tiafoe for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Popyrin’s fourth-round match with the world No.20, who he describes as “a really good friend”, headlines the Arthur Ashe Stadium night session on day seven.

“We get along really well off the court, [so] it will be interesting to play against him,” Popyrin said.

“He’s a very tricky player. Probably has one of the best hands on tour, comes into the net a lot, likes to mix it up. That’s going to be the tough part.”

World No.28 Popyrin enters the match with brimming confidence, having won nine of his past 10 matches. This includes an incredible six victories against top-20 opponents.

Although Popyrin often practises with 26-year-old Tiafoe, this will be their first professional meeting.

“There has been a few times where I have lost the round before having to play Frances, and he’s always telling me, ‘Man, why do you keep losing before we play each other?” Popyrin laughed.

“Luckily this time I was able to do it and hopefully it will be a good match.”

A further four Australians, including top-10 stars Matt Ebden and Ellen Perez, are scheduled to compete in doubles matches on day seven at Flushing Meadows.

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell will look to continue their winning run in the men’s doubles competition as well.

Main-draw action in the US Open Junior Championships also begins, with Gold Coast siblings Hayden and Emerson Jones leading the Aussie charge.

The 16-year-old Emerson is the top seed in the girls’ singles draw, making her the highest-seeded Australian in this event since Ash Barty was the No.3 seed in 2011.

The US Open is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning from 1am AEST (from Monday 2 September).

Aussies in action on day seven:

Men’s singles, fourth round

[28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [20] Frances Tiafoe (USA), Arthur Ashe Stadium, night session, first match (from 9am AEST)

Men’s doubles, third round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [16] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG), Court 5, third match

[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Nuno Borges (POR)/Francisco Cabral (POR), Grandstand, third match

Mixed doubles, second round

Sander Gille (BEL)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v [WC] Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (USA)/Ashlyn Krueger (USA), Grandstand, fourth match

Girls’ singles, first round

[1] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [Q] Maya Iyengar (USA), Court 4, first match (from 1am AEST)

Boys’ singles, first round

[7] Hayden Jones (AUS) v [WC] Dominick Mosejczuk (USA), Court 4, second match

