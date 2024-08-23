For the fifth consecutive Grand Slam, two Australians are set to meet in the opening round of the men's singles competition.

New York, USA, 23 August 2024 | Leigh Rogers

The US Open 2024 singles draws have been revealed.

Alex de Minaur leads an 12-strong Australian contingent in the men’s singles competition. This is the most Aussie men to feature in a US Open singles draw since 1979.

The 25-year-old De Minaur, who is the highest-seeded Australian man in New York in 19 years, has drawn world No.46 Marcos Giron in the opening round. This will be the 10th seed’s first singles match since a hip injury thwarted his Wimbledon campaign last month.

The draw has been kinder for Alexei Popyrin, who is seeded at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career. The 25-year-old will play Korean Soonwoo Kwon, who has been struggling with a shoulder injury and only won two tour-level matches this season.

Rinky Hijikata, who made the fourth round at Flushing Meadows last year in a breakout run, begins his 2024 campaign against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, a former world No.21 who has twice reached the fourth round at the tournament.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Chris O’Connell and James Duckworth all meet seeded opponents in the opening round, while Max Purcell and Aleksandar Vukic face-off in an all-Australian showdown.

This is the fifth consecutive Grand Slam tournament to feature an all-Australian battle in the opening round and the second year in a row that Purcell has been pitted against a compatriot in New York (last year he lost to O’Connell in the first round).

US Open 2024

Men’s singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) No.10 v Marcos Giron (USA) No.46 [28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) No.28 v Soonwoo Kwon (KOR) No.342 Jordan Thompson (AUS) No.33 v Constant Lestienne (FRA) No.110 Rinky Hijikata (AUS) No.65 v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) No.57 James Duckworth (AUS) No.70 v [31] Flavio Cobolli (ITA) No.31 Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) No.84 v [11] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) No.11 Chris O’Connell (AUS) No.86 v [26] Nicolas Jarry (CHI) No.26 Max Purcell (AUS) No.91 v Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) No.94 Adam Walton (AUS) No.96 v Alexandre Muller (FRA) No.76 [Q] Li Tu (AUS) No.188 v TBC [WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) No.195 v Taro Daniel (JPN) No.88

> VIEW: Full US Open 2024 men’s singles draw

Seven Australians will compete in the women’s singles competition, our biggest representation at the US Open since 1989.

Daria Saville and Ajla Tomljanovic will each face a qualifier in their opening matches, while Taylah Preston, a 18-year-old from Perth making her US Open main-draw debut as a wildcard, plays the experienced Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Qualifiers Maya Joint, Kimberly Birrell, Destanee Aiava and Priscilla Hon are still waiting to find out their first-round opponents.

US Open 2024

Women’s singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank Daria Saville (AUS) No.93 v Qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) No.119 v Qualifier [Q] Maya Joint (AUS) No.136 v TBC [WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) No.145 v [25] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova No.26 [Q] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) No.147 v TBC [Q] Destanee Aiava (AUS) No.180 v TBC [Q] Priscilla Hon (AUS) No.205 v TBC

> VIEW: Full US Open 2024 women’s singles draw

Qualifiers will be placed at the conclusion of today’s final qualifying round matches. Seven Australians progressed to the final round, the most to reach this stage in 30 years. This included a record six Aussie women.

Main-draw action at Flushing Meadows begins on Monday 26 August (from 1am Tuesday 27 August AEST). The tournament is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.

