Jordan Thompson is through to the quarterfinals at the ATP 500 event in Washington DC after a third-round win over world No.49 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Washington DC, USA, 2 August 2024 | Rhys de Deugd

It may only the beginning of August, but Jordan Thompson has already smashed a personal best for most tour-level wins in a season.

The 30-year-old notched his 26th victory on the ATP Tour in 2024 as he defeated No.9 seed Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the third round of the ATP 500 tournament in Washington DC.

The Australian No.2 only dropped serve once for the match to complete a 7-5 6-4 victory and progress to the quarterfinals in the United States capital.

Containing the powerful Frenchman on his serve, Thompson managed to win 59 percent of his second-serve return points which allowed him to break on three occasions.

In an undoubtedly a career-best year, Thompson progresses to his eighth ATP tour quarterfinal, which is a third of how many he has reached in his entire career.

Jordan Thompson: Tour-level quarterfinals (by year) Year Number of QF’s 2017 1 2018 0 2019 4 2020 1 2021 5 2022 1 2023 4 2024 8

Thompson can expect a top-30 breakthrough next week, according to the ATP live rankings.

READ: Rankings mover Thompson on cusp of career high

For compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis, the prospect of a maiden ATP 500 quarterfinal and all-Aussie showdown was cut short as the world No.91 was overrun by No.4 seed Sebastian Korda.

After scooping the opening set in a dominant tiebreak, and serving with two match points in the second, Kokkinakis was forced to retire in the deciding set due to injury.

There are still plenty of positives to take out of the week in Washington DC for Kokkinakis, who scored two main-draw wins and should see a significant rise in this week’s rankings.

The result means Korda will match up against a familiar face in Thompson for a spot in the semifinals.

The pair claimed a Masters 1000 title in doubles at the Madrid Masters together earlier this year.

Follow Tennis Australia on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates of Aussies in action.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!