Thanasi Kokkinakis has claimed an all-Australian affair against Aleksandar Vukic, while Jordan Thompson has also progressed at the ATP 500 event.

Washington, United States, 1 August 2024 | Dan Imhoff

Thanasi Kokkinakis will contend for his second tour-level quarterfinal of the season after emerging victorious from an all-Australian clash against 14th seed Aleksandar Vukic at Washington on Wednesday.

Kokkinakis’ 6-4 7-6(4) win was his second straight over a compatriot after he fought back against a cramping Max Purcell in the opening round.

Seventh seed Jordan Thompson joined Kokkinakis in the third round following a straight-sets win over Reilly Opelka 6-4 6-3.

It marked the first time since his run to the third round at Roland Garros that 91st-ranked Kokkinakis won two matches in succession.

Fourth seed Sebastian Korda stands between the South Australian and a first tour-level quarterfinal since Los Cabos in February.

A first win in three attempts against the American would pit him into his first ATP 500 quarterfinal.

Thompson needed just 81 minutes to see off American wildcard Opelka, who was contesting just his second tour-level event in almost two years following hip and wrist surgery.

The world No.33, who lost the Atlanta final to Yoshihito Nishioka, will next meet big-serving French ninth seed Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard for a place in his seventh tour-level quarterfinal this season.

