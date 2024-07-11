Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson knock out the No.1 seeds to secure their spot in the Wimbledon 2024 men's doubles final.

London, Great Britain, 11 July 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson have continued their sensational run at Wimbledon 2024, beating the world’s top team to secure their spot in the men’s doubles final.

The Australian combination scored a commanding 6-4 6-4 victory against the No.1 seeds, Spaniard Marcel Granollers and Argentine Horacio Zeballos, in semifinal action today at the All England Club.

“I kind of feel like we were never in doubt today,” Purcell said. “We came out playing really well (and) felt really comfortable out there. Nothing to take away from them, they’re great players. I just felt like we were on and when we’re on, we’re really tough to beat.”

This propels 30-year-old Thompson into his first Grand Slam doubles final, while it marks the fourth time that 26-year-old Purcell has reached a major doubles final in his career.

Purcell previously won at Wimbledon in 2022 alongside Matt Ebden and is a two-time finalist at the Australian Open (2020 with Luke Saville, 2022 with Ebden).

“One of our goals is to win a Slam,” world No.32 Thompson said. “To be in a Grand Slam final, I think it’s probably the most special that it’s at Wimbledon.”

The 15th-seeded Australians needed only 71 minutes to complete their impressive victory against the experienced 38-year-old Granollers and 39-year-old Zeballos, who were looking to progress to a Wimbledon final for the third time in the past four years.

Purcell and Thompson snared the opening break of the match in the seventh game, marking the first time the top seeds had lost a service game all tournament, and maintained this advantage to take the first set.

With the momentum in their favour, Purcell and Thompson kept the pressure on their opponents by breaking again in the ninth game of the second set. Purcell then held serve to complete a dominant performance.

“We both served well, we both returned well, we did everything quite well,” Thompson said. “It was a really clean match.”

This improves Purcell and Thompson’s incredible season record to 26 wins from their 30 matches together.

With their efforts at Wimbledon this fortnight, they join exclusive company as only the 12th all-Australian team to advance to a men’s doubles final at the tournament in the Open era.

World No.31 Purcell becomes just the third Australian player to achieve this feat with multiple compatriots, following in the footsteps of legends Paul McNamee and Pat Cash.

Wimbledon men’s doubles

All-Australian finalists in the Open era Team Finals John Newcombe/Tony Roche 1968, 1969, 1970, 1974 Ken Rosewall/Fred Stolle 1968, 1970 Roy Emerson/Rod Laver 1971 John Cooper/Neale Fraser 1973 Ross Case/Geoff Masters 1976, 1977 John Alexander/Phil Dent 1977 Peter McNamara/Paul McNamee 1980, 1982 Pat Cash/Paul McNamee 1984 Pat Cash/John Fitzgerald 1985 Todd Woodbridge/Mark Woodforde 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000 Matt Ebden/Max Purcell 2022 Max Purcell/Jordan Thompson 2024

The unseeded combination of Finland’s Harri Heliovaara and Brit Henry Patten await in the final.

World No.37 Heliovaara and world No.42 Patten have been on a giant-killing run at the tournament, eliminating three seeded teams to progress to their first major final.

“Man, we just want it bad you know,” Purcell said. “And this is the one to win. (I know) how good it felt last time and I really want to do it with Thommo.”

The men’s doubles final will be played on Saturday, following the women’s singles final.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[15] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [1] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 6-4 6-4

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[1] Sam Schroder (NED)/Niels Vink (NED) d Heath Davidson (AUS)/Donald Ramphadi (RSA) 6-2 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, final

[15] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Harri Heliovaara (FIN)/Henry Patten (GBR)

