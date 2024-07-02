After fighting back from a two-set deficit, Jordan Thompson moves into the second round of the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles competition.

London, Great Britain, 2 July 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Jordan Thompson has started his Wimbledon 2024 campaign with a lionhearted come-from-behind victory.

For the second year in a row, the 30-year-old found himself trailing by two sets in the opening round at the prestigious grass-court Grand Slam. And once again, his fighting spirit was on show at the All England Club as he recovered to triumph in a five-set battle.

The world No.40 needed four hours and six minutes to subdue the powerful Pavel Kotov, eventually closing out a 5-7 5-7 6-4 6-4 6-4 win on Court 10.

It is Thompson’s eighth career five-set victory and the fourth time he has recovered from a two-sets-to-love deficit on the Grand Slam stage.

Thompson’s biggest Grand Slam comebacks Event Round Result Australian Open 2017 1R Defeated Joao Sousa (POR) 6-7(2) 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-1 US Open 2022 1R Defeated Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 2-6 1-6 6-2 6-4 6-4 Wimbledon 2023 1R Defeated Brandon Nakashima (USA) 2-6 2-6 6-4 7-6(4) 6-3 Wimbledon 2024 1R Defeated Pavel Kotov 5-7 5-7 6-4 6-4 6-4

After advancing to Wimbledon’s second round for a fourth consecutive year, Thompson will face a familiar opponent.

His next meets world No.65 Brandon Nakashima, who held a two-set lead against Thompson in the opening round at Wimbledon last year. The 22-year-old American proved his grass-court prowess to knock out 18th seed Sebastian Baez earlier today.

Alex Bolt’s quest to score a major upset against eighth seed Casper Ruud did not go to plan, with the Aussie qualifier’s winning run coming to an end at No.3 Court.

Bolt had his chances, but only managed to convert one of the 10 break points he earned throughout the two-hour and 13-minute encounter.

With 18 aces helping his cause, Ruud posted a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4 victory.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Pavel Kotov 5-7 5-7 6-4 6-4 6-4

[8] Casper Ruud (NOR) d [Q] Alex Bolt (AUS) 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4

Women’s singles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS) d Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-4 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [LL] James Duckworth (AUS)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Thiago Monteiro (BRA)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [13] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Sebastian Ofner (AUT)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [17] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

Max Purcell (AUS) v [Q] Otto Virtanen (FIN)

Adam Walton (AUS) v Federico Coria (ARG)

Men’s singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 men’s singles draw

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

[Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [Q] Robin Montgomery (USA)

Women’s singles, second round

Daria Saville (AUS) v [18] Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 women’s singles draw

> READ: Nine Australians to contest doubles at Wimbledon 2024

