The 13 Australian players contesting singles at Wimbledon 2024 have discovered their first-round opponents.

London, Great Britain, 28 June 2024 | Leigh Rogers

The men’s and women’s singles draws for Wimbledon 2024 are set.

Alex de Minaur leads a 10-strong Australian contingent in this year’s men’s singles competition, which is the most Aussie men to feature in a Wimbledon main draw since 2018.

The world No.9, who won an ATP grass-court title at ‘s-Hertogenbosch earlier this month, begins his sixth Wimbledon campaign against dangerous Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

World No.55 Moutet advanced to the fourth round at Roland Garros earlier this month, where he extended current world No.1 Jannik Sinner to four sets.

Alex Bolt, a 31-year-old South Australian who produced an incredible run in the qualifying event, faces world No.8 Casper Ruud in the opening round.

Chris O’Connell and Thanasi Kokkinakis also face top-20 opponents in the first round.

Wimbledon 2024

Men’s singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) No.9 v Corentin Moutet (FRA) No.55 Jordan Thompson (AUS) No.39 v Pavel Kotov No.50 Alexei Popyrin (AUS) No.47 v Thiago Monteiro (BRA) No.84 Rinky Hijikata (AUS) No.75 v Flavio Cobolli (ITA) No.49 Chris O’Connell (AUS) No.76 v [13] Taylor Fritz (USA) No.13 Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) No.81 v Sebastian Ofner (AUT) No.54 Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) No.92 v [17] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) No.17 Max Purcell (AUS) No.94 v [Q] Otto Virtanen (FIN) No.149 Adam Walton (AUS) No.107 v Federico Coria (ARG) No.71 [Q] Alex Bolt (AUS) No.234 v [8] Casper Ruud (NOR) No.8

Ajla Tomljanovic, a quarterfinalist in her past two Wimbledon appearances, is among three Australian contenders in the women’s singles competition.

Fresh from contesting her first WTA final in more than five years, the resurgent 31-year-old has drawn world No.13 Jelena Ostapenko in the opening round.

It will be their second Grand Slam meeting this season, after Ostapenko won a three-set, second-round battle at the Australian Open in January.

Tomljanovic has beaten the Roland Garros 2017 champion once in their four previous clashes, triumphing in three sets during the third round at Wimbledon 2021.

Australia’s top-ranked woman Daria Saville meets rising American Peyton Stearns, while Olivia Gadecki, a 22-year-old who earned her spot in the draw as a qualifier, has been pitted against 19-year-old American qualifier Robin Montgomery.

Wimbledon 2024

Women’s singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank Daria Saville (AUS) No.82 v Peyton Stearns (USA) No.59 [WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) No.135 v [13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) No.13 [Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) No.177 v [Q] Robin Montgomery (USA) No.160

Main-draw action at Wimbledon 2024 begins on Monday 1 July. The tournament will be broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport from 7.30pm AEST.

