Gold Coast talent Emerson Jones becomes the highest-ranked Australian in the ITF junior girls' rankings since Ash Barty in 2011.

Australia, 29 May 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Junior girls

Emerson Jones climbs to a career-high world No.2 in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior girls’ rankings.

This follows the 15-year-old from the Gold Coast winning an ITF J500 singles title in Italy last week. This is one of the biggest junior events in the world, outside of the four Grand Slams.

With this effort, Jones becomes the highest-ranked Australian junior girl since Ash Barty, who was also 15 at the time, peaked at world No.2 in 2011.

Jones has won 17 of her 20 singles matches on the junior tour this season and advanced to the final in three of her five tournaments.

The National Tennis Academy athlete, who is coached by David Taylor, has also tested herself at professional level. She made her Grand Slam qualifying debut as a wildcard at the Australian Open in January and reached the biggest final of her career at an Australian Pro Tour event at Mildura in March.

Maya Joint, Australia’s No.2-ranked girl, has focused on competing at pro level since February and made her top-200 breakthrough in the WTA Tour rankings this week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Age Rank Move Emerson Jones 15 No.2 +1 Maya Joint 18 No.34 -2 Alana Subasic 17 No.94 +2 Lily Taylor 17 No.114 0 Kimiko Cooper 16 No.179 +1 Ava Beck 15 No.199 +1 Kristina Tai 16 No.232 -2 Renee Alame 15 No.239 -2 Giselle Guillen 16 No.245 -3 Gabby Gregg 17 No.258 -4

Junior boys

Hayden Jones sits at a career-high world No.8 in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior boys’ rankings.

The 17-year-old, who is the older brother of Emerson, recently became the first Australian boy to break into the junior top 10 since Rinky Hijikata in 2018.

A winner in 25 of his 29 singles matches on the junior tour this season, Jones is now the highest-ranked Australian boy since Alexei Popyrin soared to world No.2 following his title-winning in the Roland Garros 2017 boys’ singles event.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Age Rank Move Hayden Jones 17 No.8 0 Pavle Marinkov 18 No.37 +1 Hugh Winter 17 No.96 -8 Ty Host 17 No.106 0 Brendan Loh 17 No.198 0 Jake Dembo 16 No.201 -1 Cruz Hewitt 15 No.233 -2 Jerome Estephan 16 No.238 -4 Rohan Hazratwala 16 No.240 -3 Daniel Jovanovski 16 No.302 +4

Junior boys’ wheelchair

Australia boasts three of the world’s top-ranked players in the latest ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour junior boys’ rankings.

Queensland’s Benjamin Wenzel is the leading Australian at world No.4. He sits just ahead of Victorians Yassin Hill, at world No.5, and Jin Woodman, at world No.7.

AUSSIE TOP 5 Player Age Rank Move Benjamin Wenzel 17 No.4 0 Yassin Hill 17 No.5 0 Jin Woodman 15 No.7 0 Sonny Rennison 11 No.16 0 Arlo Shawcross 16 No.22 0

