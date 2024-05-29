Junior ranking movers: Emerson Jones rises to world No.2
Gold Coast talent Emerson Jones becomes the highest-ranked Australian in the ITF junior girls' rankings since Ash Barty in 2011.
Australia, 29 May 2024 | Leigh Rogers
Emerson Jones climbs to a career-high world No.2 in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior girls’ rankings.
This follows the 15-year-old from the Gold Coast winning an ITF J500 singles title in Italy last week. This is one of the biggest junior events in the world, outside of the four Grand Slams.
With this effort, Jones becomes the highest-ranked Australian junior girl since Ash Barty, who was also 15 at the time, peaked at world No.2 in 2011.
Jones has won 17 of her 20 singles matches on the junior tour this season and advanced to the final in three of her five tournaments.
The National Tennis Academy athlete, who is coached by David Taylor, has also tested herself at professional level. She made her Grand Slam qualifying debut as a wildcard at the Australian Open in January and reached the biggest final of her career at an Australian Pro Tour event at Mildura in March.
Maya Joint, Australia’s No.2-ranked girl, has focused on competing at pro level since February and made her top-200 breakthrough in the WTA Tour rankings this week.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Age
|Rank
|Move
|Emerson Jones
|15
|No.2
|+1
|Maya Joint
|18
|No.34
|-2
|Alana Subasic
|17
|No.94
|+2
|Lily Taylor
|17
|No.114
|0
|Kimiko Cooper
|16
|No.179
|+1
|Ava Beck
|15
|No.199
|+1
|Kristina Tai
|16
|No.232
|-2
|Renee Alame
|15
|No.239
|-2
|Giselle Guillen
|16
|No.245
|-3
|Gabby Gregg
|17
|No.258
|-4
Hayden Jones sits at a career-high world No.8 in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior boys’ rankings.
The 17-year-old, who is the older brother of Emerson, recently became the first Australian boy to break into the junior top 10 since Rinky Hijikata in 2018.
A winner in 25 of his 29 singles matches on the junior tour this season, Jones is now the highest-ranked Australian boy since Alexei Popyrin soared to world No.2 following his title-winning in the Roland Garros 2017 boys’ singles event.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Age
|Rank
|Move
|Hayden Jones
|17
|No.8
|0
|Pavle Marinkov
|18
|No.37
|+1
|Hugh Winter
|17
|No.96
|-8
|Ty Host
|17
|No.106
|0
|Brendan Loh
|17
|No.198
|0
|Jake Dembo
|16
|No.201
|-1
|Cruz Hewitt
|15
|No.233
|-2
|Jerome Estephan
|16
|No.238
|-4
|Rohan Hazratwala
|16
|No.240
|-3
|Daniel Jovanovski
|16
|No.302
|+4
Australia boasts three of the world’s top-ranked players in the latest ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour junior boys’ rankings.
Queensland’s Benjamin Wenzel is the leading Australian at world No.4. He sits just ahead of Victorians Yassin Hill, at world No.5, and Jin Woodman, at world No.7.
|AUSSIE TOP 5
|Player
|Age
|Rank
|Move
|Benjamin Wenzel
|17
|No.4
|0
|Yassin Hill
|17
|No.5
|0
|Jin Woodman
|15
|No.7
|0
|Sonny Rennison
|11
|No.16
|0
|Arlo Shawcross
|16
|No.22
|0
