Alex de Minaur, Daria Saville and Jordan Thompson lead the Aussie charge at Roland Garros 2024.

Paris, France , 23 May 2024 | Leigh Rogers

The official draws for the Roland Garros 2024 men’s and women’s singles competitions are set.

Alex de Minaur is among nine Australians contesting this year’s men’s singles event at Roland Garros, our highest representation since 1999.

The 25-year-old is the No.11 seed, which makes him the highest-seeded Australian in a Roland Garros men’s singles draw in 21 years.

De Minaur faces a challenging first-round assignment against rising American Alex Michelsen, who beat him at Los Cabos earlier this season.

Two Australians will meet in the opening round, with Alexei Popyrin and Thanasi Kokkinakis drawn to face each other.

Kokkinakis has won both of his previous meetings against Popyrin, who was crowned the Roland Garros boys’ singles champion in 2017.

Roland Garros 2024

Men’s singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) No.11 v Alex Michelsen (USA) No.65 Jordan Thompson (AUS) No.37 v Maximilan Marterer (GER) No.99 Alexei Popyrin (AUS) No.51 v Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) No.98 Chris O’Connell (AUS) No.64 v Qualifier Rinky Hijikata (AUS) No.78 v Luciano Darderi (ITA) No.47 Max Purcell (AUS) No.92 v Qualifier Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) No.93 v Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) No.42 [WC] Adam Walton (AUS) No.95 v Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) No.73

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros 2024 men’s singles draw

Both of the Australian contenders in the women’s singles competition have been pitted against seeded opponents in the opening round.

Daria Saville faces a showdown with 12th-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini, while wildcard recipient Ajla Tomljanovic will meet 30th seed and Australian Open 2024 semifinalist Dayana Yastremska.

Roland Garros 2024

Women’s singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank Daria Saville (AUS) No.85 v [12] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) No.13 [WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) No.207 v [30] Dayana Yastremska (UKR) No.32

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros 2024 women’s singles draw

The number of Australians in the women’s singles competition could still rise, with Astra Sharma and Olivia Gadecki both advancing to the final qualifying round.

The qualifying competition concludes tomorrow, with main-draw action beginning on Sunday 26 May.

The tournament is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!