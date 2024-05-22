Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic are among 11 Australian players confirmed to compete in the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

London, Great Britain, 22 May 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Australia will have a strong contingent of representatives in the men’s and women’s singles competitions at Wimbledon this year.

Eleven Australian players (nine men and two women) feature in the grass-court Grand Slam tournament’s direct acceptance lists, which were published today.

Alex de Minaur headlines the Australian contenders in the men’s singles event. The world No.11 was a boys’ singles finalist at Wimbledon in 2016 and lists grass as his favourite playing surface.

Ajla Tomljanovic, who has advanced to the quarterfinals in her past two appearances at Wimbledon, has used a special ranking of world No.33 to enter this year’s women’s singles competition. The 31-year-old missed the event last year to recover from knee surgery.

Two Australian players, 23-year-old Rinky Hijikata and 25-year-old Adam Walton, will make their main-draw debut in singles at Wimbledon this year.

Wimbledon 2024

Australian direct acceptances Men’s singles Women’s singles Player Rank Player Rank Alex de Minaur (NSW) No.11 Daria Saville (Vic) No.85 Jordan Thompson (NSW) No.37 Ajla Tomljanovic (Qld) No.207 Alexei Popyrin (NSW) No.51 Chris O’Connell (NSW) No.64 Rinky Hijikata (NSW) No.78 Max Purcell (NSW) No.92 Aleksandar Vukic (NSW) No.93 Adam Walton (Vic) No.95 Thanasi Kokkinakis (SA) No.98

James Duckworth is the fifth alternate in the men’s singles list. This means the world No.103 could be elevated to the main draw if there are five withdrawals before the Wimbledon qualifying event begins.

World No.103 Arina Rodionova is the sixth alternate in the women’s singles list.

The number of Australian contenders in qualifying at Wimbledon will be confirmed in early June.

The Wimbledon 2024 qualifying competition runs from 24-27 June, followed by main-draw action from 1-14 July.

