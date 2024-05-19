The Australian team has qualified for the 16-nation Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals to be held later this year.

Shymkent, Kazakhstan, 19 May 2024 | Leigh Rogers

The Australian team has secured a place in the 2024 Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

The Junior Billie Jean King Cup competition sees the world’s best 16-and-under players compete for national glory in a team setting.

Needing to finish among the top-four nations at this week’s Asia-Oceania qualifying event in Kazakhstan, the Australian team proved unstoppable.

Renee Alame, a 15-year-old from New South Wales, was a standout performer for Australia, winning all of her 10 matches (six in singles and four in doubles).

While Ava Beck, a 15-year-old from Victoria, finished the event with a perfect 5-0 win-loss record in doubles.

This helped the Australian team, which also included 15-year-old Tahlia Kokkinis from Queensland, finish in first place.

Junior Billie Jean King Cup 2024

Asia-Oceania qualifying event

Australian team results Round Result Round-robin Australia d Kyrgyzstan 3-0 Round-robin Australia d Hong Kong 3-0 Round-robin Australia d India 2-1 Quarterfinals Australia d Kazakhstan 2-0 Semifinals Australia d China 2-1 Final Australia d Korea 2-1

“Our Junior Billie Jean King Cup girls had an impressive week here in Shymkent,” Australian captain Jessica Moore said.

“As captain, I couldn’t be more proud of the way they performed and presented themselves across the week.

“Qualifying in the top four for finals was the goal, but to finish on top over Korea today is a testament to their commitment and grit across the event.

“Not easy conditions having to play Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals and then completing the final indoor on fast hard (after competing on clay all week), but they adapted and fought incredibly hard.

“I’m excited for our girls and what’s ahead.”

The International Tennis Federation is yet to confirm the dates and location for the 2024 Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

An Australian team has won the Junior Billie Jean King Cup on five occasions, most recently in 2011 when Ash Barty led the Aussies to victory.

Australia’s Junior Davis Cup team will be in action in Kazakhstan this coming week, also looking to secure a finals place.

Cruz Hewitt, the son of Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt, will make his representative debut in the qualifying competition.

