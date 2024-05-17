The most promising 2013-born junior athletes from across Australia are attending a four-day camp in Melbourne this week.

Melbourne, Australia , 17 May 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Sixteen promising junior players are taking part in Tennis Australia’s 11s National Camp in Melbourne this week.

The invite-only, four-day annual event is being held at the National Tennis Centre.

“The 11s National Camp is an opportunity to bring our best eight boys and best eight girls in the 2013-birth year together,” said Paul Vassallo, Tennis Australia’s Director of Talent.

“If we can get them together more often, we hope that by seeing the level, they can aspire to get better as a group. We want to try to bring a cluster of kids through together, rather than just one or two here or there.”

The private coaches and parents of the athletes are also invited and will take part in several education sessions throughout the camp.

National 11s Camp

2024 participants Boys Coach Girls Coach Oliver Baker (Vic) Darcy Basist (Vic) Michael Logarzo Thoma Bogatyrev (Old) Daniel Dobrenov Sadie Gillard (SA) Todd Ley Ken Dalla Pozza (NSW) Alejandro Basso Sarah Good-Giles (Qld) Ben Scott Jobe Dikkenberg (ACT/Qld) Kyla Guirguis (Vic) Madison Sanders Caleb Gwinnell-Sheather (NSW) Laurence Hall Sofia Haddock (SA) Domenic Marafiote Hudson Hoogsteden (Qld) Sahyne Tabb Amelia Hilton (WA) Trey Phillips (WA) Mitch Phillips Jocelyn Jia (Vic) Tim Connelly Oliver Williams (WA) Broderick Dyke Nahla Naqqash (Vic) Tariq Naqqash

Trey Phillips, who has modelled his one-handed backhand off his favourite player Roger Federer, has travelled from Western Australia to participate.

“I’m very excited to be here,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity for me to see what it’s like to play other players from around Australia and I can’t wait to play. It’s going to be a good experience.”

South Australian Sadie Gillard, who idolises Ash Barty and Aryna Sabalenka, agreed.

“I’m excited but a bit nervous as well,” she admitted. “I’m hoping to make some new friends with the players I haven’t really met before.”

A jam-packed schedule, which includes a range of on and off-court activities, began with a meeting with Australian star Storm Hunter on Thursday.

Hunter, who ended the 2023 season as world No.1 in doubles, reflected on her own tennis journey and related how she wasn’t one of the top Australian juniors as an 11-year-old.

Her advice was to keep working hard and be committed to making their dreams come true, just as she has done.

