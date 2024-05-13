Australian players won 15 medals, including four gold, at the 2024 ITF Masters World Individual Championships in Mexico.

Mexico City, Mexico, 13 May 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Australian players shone brightly at the 2024 ITF Masters World Individual Championships in Mexico this week, winning a total of 15 medals.

Five Australians won coveted gold medals, earning accompanying world champion honours, at the annual championships for players across the 50+, 55+ and 60+ age groups.

Kerryn Cyprien was a standout performer, with the 56-year-old from Queensland taking home two gold medals from the clay-court event in Mexico City. This included from her victory in the 55+ women’s doubles event with fellow Australian Jill Meggs.

An all-Australian combination also triumphed in the 60+ mixed doubles event, with Brenda Foster and Brad Middleton earning a gold medal.

The most outstanding Australian performers include:

Garry Nadebaum: The 56-year-old from South Australia won the 55+ men’s doubles world championship title alongside American Eoin Collins. The second-seeded pair only lost a single across their five matches. It is the second year in a row Nadebaum has won this title.

Kerryn Cyprien and Jill Meggs: Cyrprien teamed with Meggs, a 59-year-old from Victoria, to secure the 55+ women’s doubles world championship title. Cyprien also won the 55+ mixed doubles title with her Dutch partner Erik Dijkman Dulkes, while Meggs was a semifinalist in the 60+ mixed doubles event with fellow Victorian Christopher Arms.

Brenda Foster and Brad Middleton: The 62-year-old Foster teamed with Middleton, a 61-year-old also from New South Wales, to claim the world championship title in the 60+ mixed doubles competition. The 62-year-old Foster was a finalist too in the 55+ women’s doubles event alongside Brit Michelle Dutton.

Isabelle Gemmel: The 53-year-old Victorian was a singles finalist in the women’s 50+ competition. Gemmel was also a finalist in the 50+ mixed doubles event longside India’s Nitten Kirrtane.

Kylie Hoghton and Roanne Lemmon-Warde: The all-Aussie pairing were doubles finalists in the women’s 50+ competition. The 52-year-old Lemmon-Warde also progressed to the mixed doubles semifinals with Brit Sebastian Jackson.

Igor Jovanovic: The 54-year-old from New South Wales was a singles finalist in the men’s 55+ competition.

Richard Dodson: The 51-year-old Victorian was a semifinalist in the 50+ men’s doubles competition alongside Mexican Cesar Soha.

Simon Arms: The 61-year-old from Victoria was a singles semifinalist in the 60+ men’s singles competition. Arms also progressed to the semifinals in the 60+ men’s doubles competition alongside 61-year-old Christopher Arms.

Michelle Hill: The 64-year-old reached the singles semifinals in the 60+ women’s singles event. Hills was also a 60+ women’s doubles quarterfinalist with compatriot Wanda Howes, a 63-year-old fellow Victorian.

> VIEW: Full results from the ITF Masters World Individual Championships