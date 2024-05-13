Five Australians win titles at 2024 ITF Masters World Championships
Australian players won 15 medals, including four gold, at the 2024 ITF Masters World Individual Championships in Mexico.
Mexico City, Mexico, 13 May 2024 | Leigh Rogers
Australian players shone brightly at the 2024 ITF Masters World Individual Championships in Mexico this week, winning a total of 15 medals.
Five Australians won coveted gold medals, earning accompanying world champion honours, at the annual championships for players across the 50+, 55+ and 60+ age groups.
Kerryn Cyprien was a standout performer, with the 56-year-old from Queensland taking home two gold medals from the clay-court event in Mexico City. This included from her victory in the 55+ women’s doubles event with fellow Australian Jill Meggs.
An all-Australian combination also triumphed in the 60+ mixed doubles event, with Brenda Foster and Brad Middleton earning a gold medal.
The most outstanding Australian performers include:
Garry Nadebaum: The 56-year-old from South Australia won the 55+ men’s doubles world championship title alongside American Eoin Collins. The second-seeded pair only lost a single across their five matches. It is the second year in a row Nadebaum has won this title.
Kerryn Cyprien and Jill Meggs: Cyrprien teamed with Meggs, a 59-year-old from Victoria, to secure the 55+ women’s doubles world championship title. Cyprien also won the 55+ mixed doubles title with her Dutch partner Erik Dijkman Dulkes, while Meggs was a semifinalist in the 60+ mixed doubles event with fellow Victorian Christopher Arms.
Brenda Foster and Brad Middleton: The 62-year-old Foster teamed with Middleton, a 61-year-old also from New South Wales, to claim the world championship title in the 60+ mixed doubles competition. The 62-year-old Foster was a finalist too in the 55+ women’s doubles event alongside Brit Michelle Dutton.
Isabelle Gemmel: The 53-year-old Victorian was a singles finalist in the women’s 50+ competition. Gemmel was also a finalist in the 50+ mixed doubles event longside India’s Nitten Kirrtane.
Igor Jovanovic: The 54-year-old from New South Wales was a singles finalist in the men’s 55+ competition.
Richard Dodson: The 51-year-old Victorian was a semifinalist in the 50+ men’s doubles competition alongside Mexican Cesar Soha.
Simon Arms: The 61-year-old from Victoria was a singles semifinalist in the 60+ men’s singles competition. Arms also progressed to the semifinals in the 60+ men’s doubles competition alongside 61-year-old Christopher Arms.
Michelle Hill: The 64-year-old reached the singles semifinals in the 60+ women’s singles event. Hills was also a 60+ women’s doubles quarterfinalist with compatriot Wanda Howes, a 63-year-old fellow Victorian.
> VIEW: Full results from the ITF Masters World Individual Championships
