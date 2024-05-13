The Australian wheelchair tennis teams took home silver and bronze medals at the prestigious World Team Cup in Turkey.

Antalya, Turkey, 13 May 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Australia’s reputation as one of the world’s leading nations in wheelchair tennis has been enhanced with strong results at the 2024 World Team Cup.

The World Team Cup is the world’s largest annual teams competition on the wheelchair tennis calendar.

All five Australian competitors took home a medal in their respective sections at this year’s event, which was played on clay in the Turkish city of Antalya.

The future looks bright with the Australian junior boys’ team, consisting of 17-year-old Benjamin Wenzel, 17-year-old Yassin Hill and 15-year-old Jin Woodman, finishing runners-up.

This marked the third time in the past five editions that an Australian boys’ team had advanced to the final.

World Team Cup

Australian boys’ team results Round Result Round-robin Australia d Netherlands 3-0 Round-robin USA d Australia 3-0 Round-robin Australia d Great Britain 3-0 Semifinal Australia d Japan 2-1 Final USA d Australia 2-0

The Australian team also recorded a podium finish in the quad wheelchair competition.

Making the most of a wildcard, the Australian team of 22-year-old Finn Broadbent and 37-year-old Heath Davidson finished in third place among the eight competing nations.

Davidson was a standout performer for the Australian team, winning eight of his 10 matches across the week.

World Team Cup

Australian quad team results Round Result Round-robin Australia d USA 2-1 Round-robin Turkey d Australia 2-1 Round-robin Australia d Great Britain 2-1 Semifinals Chile d Australia 2-1 Third place play-off Australia d Brazil 2-1

This is Australia’s best result in the quad wheelchair competition since Davidson teamed with Dylan Alcott to triumph in 2018.

