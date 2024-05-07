Heath Davidson is among five Australian wheelchair tennis players competing at the World Team Cup in Turkey this week.

Antalya, Turkey, 7 May 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Heath Davidson is excited to be among five players representing Australia at the 2024 BNP Paribas World Team Cup.

The prestigious six-day event is the pinnacle of wheelchair tennis team competition and begins today in the Turkey city of Antalya.

“It’s always an honour representing Australia and wearing the green and gold,” said world No.5 Davidson, who will line-up alongside 22-year-old Finn Broadbent in the quad division.

“I love this event and the team environment that comes with it. It’s nice to have the juniors at the same event and be able to support them in their journey as well. I’m lucky to have Finn as my partner and we are ready to hit the court and hopefully make Australia proud.”

The Australian junior team features three top-10 ranked players – world No.4 Yassin Hill, No.5 Benjamin Wenzel and No.7 Jin Woodman.

“It means the world to me as an athlete to know that I’ve made it to that level and it’s definitely a driver to keep going,” 17-year-old Wenzel said.

“Heath is my idol and was my biggest inspiration when I was starting wheelchair tennis, so it’s exciting he’ll be there with Finn, who is an up-and-coming player and also a big mentor of mine.”

Francois Vogelsberger is the captain of Australia’s quad wheelchair team, with Greg Crump serving as captain of the junior team.

Tennis Australia’s Head of Players with Disability Danielle Gescheit wished both teams all the best for the event, which features 21 nations competing across four categories.

“The World Team Cup has such a strong history for wheelchair tennis in Australia,” Gescheit said.

“It’s always special when the players get to represent their country, and even more so when the junior and senior players get to compete at the same event. The senior players provide mentorship to their juniors, whilst the juniors are able to see and play alongside the world’s best.”

The World Team Cup is broadcast live on the International Tennis Federation’s YouTube channel.

