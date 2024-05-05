Australian team performs strongly at 2024 ITF Masters World Team Championships
A 23-member team represented Australia at the 2024 ITF Masters World Team Championships in Mexico.
Mexico City, Mexico, 5 May 2024 | Leigh Rogers
A 23-member Australian team, consisting of players from across four states, competed at the ITF Masters World Team Championships in Mexico this week.
The annual event, for leading players in the 50+, 55+ and 60+ age groups, was played on clay in Mexico City with a total of 101 teams from across the world competing for national glory.
The Australian team recorded its best result in the Austria Cup, with New South Wales’ Igor Jovanovic leading his team to a fifth-place finish in the men’s 55+ event.
|2024 ITF Masters World Teams Championships
Australia’s results
|Event
|Age group
|Team
|Result
|Fred Perry Cup
|50+ men
|Jarrod Broadbent (Vic, captain), Morgan Young (Vic), Richard Dodson (Vic)
|10th
|Maria Esther Bueno Cup
|50+ women
|Roanne Lemmon-Warde (Qld, captain), Isabelle Gemmel (Vic), Kylie Hoghton (Vic), Karen Stewart-Smith (Qld)
|13th
|Austria Cup
|55+ men
|Igor Jovanovic (NSW, captain), Garry Nadebaum (SA), Peter Davis (SA), Brad Middleton (NSW)
|5th
|Maureen Connolly
|55+ women
|Kerryn Cyprien (Qld, captain), Martelle Coetzer-Botha (Qld), Karen Pearce (Qld), Cathy Benson (NSW)
|10th
|Von Cramm Cup
|60+ men
|Simon Arms (Vic, captain), Christopher Arms (Vic), John Grant (Qld), Stephen Sharp (Vic)
|7th
|Alice Marble Cup
|60+ women
|Michelle Hill (Vic, captain), Jill Meggs (Vic), Brenda Foster (NSW), Wanda Howes (Vic)
|7th
Many of the Australian competitors now turn their attention to the ITF Masters World Individual Championships, which are being played in Mexico City this coming week.
> VIEW: Draws for the ITF Masters World Individual Championships
