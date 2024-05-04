Australia's Jordan Thompson is through to his first ATP Masters 1000 doubles final alongside American Sebastian Korda.

Madrid, Spain, 4 May 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Jordan Thompson’s stunning run alongside American Sebastian Korda in the Madrid Masters doubles competition is not over yet.

The unseeded duo staged a gritty come-from-behind 3-6 6-3 [10-8] victory against the experienced combination of Brit Jamie Murray and New Zealand’s Michael Venus in the semifinals.

Murray is a former world No.1, while Venus has been ranked as high as No.6. Both are also former Grand Slam doubles champions.

However, the 11th seeds become the fourth seeded team that 30-year-old Thompson and 23-year-old Korda have eliminated in their giant-killing run through the draw at the clay-court event.

This effort propels Thompson into the biggest doubles final of his career.

The world No.58 joins exclusive company too, as only the eighth Australian to advance to a doubles final at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in the past 20 seasons.

These events are the ATP Tour’s biggest tournaments outside the Grand Slams.

ATP Masters 1000

Australian doubles finalists since 2005 Player Finals John Peers 6 Matt Ebden 5 Paul Hanley 5 Wayne Arthurs 1 Ashley Fisher 1 Stephen Huss 1 Alex de Minaur 1 Jordan Thompson 1

Thompson is also just the second Australian to reach a doubles final in the 22-year history of the Madrid Masters, matching the effort of Matt Ebden last year.

Thompson and Korda, who have teamed up for the first time this week, will face an unseeded pairing in tomorrow’s championship match.

Their opponents world No.39 Ariel Behar, a 34-year-old from Uruguay, and world No.40 Adam Pavlasek, a 29-year-old Czech, received a walkover in their semifinal.

All four players have the chance to win a first ATP Masters 1000 title.

Thompson has already won a tour-leading three ATP doubles crowns this year (all at ATP 250 level alongside compatriot Max Purcell). His season record in doubles now stands at an impressive 21 wins from 25 matches.

Aussies in action – Madrid

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, semifinals

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Sebastian Korda (USA) d [11] Jamie Murray (GBR)/Michael Venus (NZL) 3-6 6-3 [10-8]

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, final

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Sebastian Korda (USA) v Ariel Behar (URU)/Adam Pavlasek (CZE)

