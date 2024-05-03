Australian Jordan Thompson continues his career-best run at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament alongside American Sebastian Korda.

Madrid, Spain, 3 May 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Jordan Thompson and his American partner Sebastian Korda have recorded another huge win at this week’s Madrid Masters.

The unseeded duo eliminated the Australian Open 2024 finalists, Italian pair Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, in the doubles quarterfinals.

Thompson and Korda’s 7-6(5) 6-4 victory against the 12th seeds is their third consecutive straight-sets triumph at the clay-court event, all of which have come against seeded opponents.

This thrusts 30-year-old Thompson and 23-year-old Korda into their career-first doubles semifinal at ATP Masters 1000 level.

World No.58 Thompson is now projected to skyrocket into the world’s top 50 in doubles for the first time in his career and could climb even higher if he continues his winning run.

The tournament’s 11th seeds, Brit Jamie Murray and New Zealand’s Michael Venus, await in the semifinals.

Thompson is aiming to become just the second Australian in the tournament’s 22-year history to advance to a men’s doubles final. Matt Ebden was the first to reach this stage last year.

Aussies in action – Madrid

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Sebastian Korda (USA) d [12] Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA) 7-6(5) 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, semifinals

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Sebastian Korda (USA) v [11] Jamie Murray (GBR)/Michael Venus (NZL)

> VIEW: Madrid Masters men’s doubles draw

