Hayden Jones is one of five Australian juniors currently ranked inside the world's top 10 across their sections.

Australia, 30 April 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Junior girls

Emerson Jones remains the the top-ranked Australian in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior girls’ rankings, sitting at a career-high world No.3.

The 15-year-old from the Gold Coast is the highest-ranked Australian junior girl since Ash Barty, who was also 15 at the time, peaked at world No.2 in 2011.

Alana Subasic is proving another to watch, with the 17-year-old from Sydney recording 22 wins from her 28 singles matches so far in 2024.

This has helped Subasic, who missed six months last year with a broken wrist, improve her ranking almost 200 places since January.

Kimiko Cooper is the biggest mover of the week. The 16-year-old from Sydney rises 24 places after advancing to the third round at an ITF J300 tournament in Malaysia.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Age Rank Move Emerson Jones 15 No.3 0 Maya Joint 18 No.34 -2 Alana Subasic 17 No.99 0 Lily Taylor 17 No.153 -36 Kimiko Cooper 16 No.177 +24 Ava Beck 15 No.199 0 Kristina Tai 16 No.223 -3 Renee Alame 14 No.226 -3 Giselle Guillen 15 No.237 -3 Gabby Gregg 17 No.245 -2

Junior boys

Hayden Jones continues to lead the Australians in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior boys’ rankings.

The 17-year-old, who is the older brother of Emerson, recently became the first Australian boy to break into the junior top 10 since Rinky Hijikata in 2018.

Hugh Winter returns to the top 100 this week after the winning the biggest doubles title of his career at a ITF J300 tournament in Malaysia.

Jake Dembo takes biggest mover honours, with the 16-year-old from Perth skyrocketing up 81 places to world No.244 after reaching the singles quarterfinals in Malaysia.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Age Rank Move Hayden Jones 17 No.10 -1 Pavle Marinkov 18 No.34 -3 Hugh Winter 17 No.84 +12 Ty Host 16 No.144 +20 Brendan Loh 17 No.193 -5 Cruz Hewitt 15 No.218 -2 Jerome Estephan 16 No.224 -1 Rohan Hazratwala 16 No.226 -2 Jake Dembo 16 No.244 +81 Jarrod Joyce 17 No.277 -18

Junior boys’ wheelchair

Two Australians sit at new career-highs in the latest ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour junior boys’ rankings.

Yassin Hill, a 17-year-old from Melbourne, rises one spot to world No.4, while Jin Woodman hits a new peak of world No.7.

The 14-year-old Woodman, also from Melbourne, improves two places after scooping his career-first clay-court title in Turkey.

AUSSIE TOP 5 Player Age Rank Move Yassin Hill 17 No.4 +1 Benjamin Wenzel 17 No.6 0 Jin Woodman 14 No.7 +2 Sonny Rennison 11 No.16 -1 Arlo Shawcross 16 No.22 0

