Train with Adam Walton: “You’ve got to really trust the work and the process”
Rising Australian star Adam Walton reflects on his tennis journey and shares valuable advice in our "Train with the Pros" series.
Brisbane, Australia, 19 April 2024 | Leigh Rogers
A patient approach is certainly paying off for Adam Walton.
The 25-year-old from Brisbane enjoyed a successful US college career before turning professional in 2022.
He is now soaring up the ATP Tour rankings, achieving career-highs of world No.129 in singles and world No.134 in doubles this year.
In our Train with the Pros series, Walton reflects on his most memorable practice sessions and offers valuable advice.
It was definitely the right decision for me. I wasn’t ready to play pro tennis at 17 when I graduated from high school. Ultimately I went to college and I wasn’t even sure then if I’d play pro tennis after college. I wasn’t sure until my last year in college, when I had my best results and finished the collegiate system ranked No.2 behind Ben Shelton. My coach there said I should at least give it a crack, and I had some pretty decent success straight off the bat, so that kind of helped me to commit to playing pro.
Definitely in the morning, I’d say 9am is good. I just feel if it gets too late in the day, I get a little sluggish. I’ve always been a morning person. When I played college tennis, we were up early in the mornings either lifting weights or at school.
My serve. I like continuously working on my serve, it can always get better. I think it’s the main shot in the men’s game, so the more you can practice it, the better you’ll be.
My least favourite would probably be my volleys. I think they are pretty important to finish off rallies, so as much as I probably don’t spend enough time on it, I do look forward to working on them as it’s an area I do feel my game can grow.
It’s a bit of everything to be honest, even the physicality and mental sides come into practice. This preseason was pretty physical, as well as being very specific in some sessions where I was working on particular shots or skills of the game.
I love to compete. We competed a lot in college, and I do like to play points in practice. I think you can always practice specifics, but at the end of the day, when you go out to play a match you are playing points. So I think it’s really good to play points in practice as well.
That’s a good question. Growing up and watching the Brisbane International, I didn’t really do much hitting there. But when I went to college, we had an ATP Challenger there. I remember I was able to hit with a couple of seeded players. I hit with Reilly Opelka in my freshman year when I was 18, so that was pretty cool.
I didn’t really face it, I just watched it go by me. But it was a good experience.
In college we’d have team practices, where we would have all 10 guys on the team practising at once. The energy was really loud, which is how the college nature is, and they were always pretty fun sessions.
Not really to be honest. I just sort of keep in my own little bubble. I do a lot with my coach or with guys that I know because then I feel we can both do things that perhaps we are trying to work on. Sometimes hitting with one of the top guys you might have to do something that perhaps you didn’t want to work on.
I’d love to hit with Novak Djokovic. I just think he’s the best in the men’s game and it would be nice to say you’ve hit with the best.
I’d still say Djokovic. I think that purely on stats, he’s been the best male player to ever play the game.
Just enjoy it, which I know it can be a hard thing to do when you’re young. You’ve got to go into practice and matches with an open view on it and just really trust the work and the process. You’ll develop physically as you get older, so it’s important for little kids to just enjoy it.
I’d probably just hit a few more serves. That’s a big goal of mine right now, to improve my serve.
