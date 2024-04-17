World No.11 Alex de Minaur will lead the Australian men's charge in Paris this year, as part of the strongest Aussie contingent of direct acceptances in 25 years.

Paris, France, 17 April 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Nine Australian players have received direct acceptance into the Roland Garros 2024 singles draws.

This includes eight men, the highest number of Australians in 25 years to receive direct entry into the men’s singles competition at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

World No.11 Alex de Minaur is set to lead the Aussie charge in Paris, buoyed by a promising start to his clay-court season. The 25-year-old enjoyed a career-best quarterfinal run at the Monte Carlo Masters last week.

Roland Garros 2024

Australian direct acceptances Men’s singles Women’s singles Alex de Minaur (world No.11) Daria Saville (world No.95) Jordan Thompson (world No.33) Alexei Popyrin (world No.44) Chris O’Connell (world No.58) Aleksandar Vukic (world No.65) Rinky Hijikata (world No.77) Max Purcell (world No.78) Thanasi Kokkinakis (world No.94)

The cut-off for this year’s Roland Garros singles draws was exceptionally high at world No.99.

This is due to several players, including major champions Rafael Nadal, Marin Cilic, Angelique Kerber, Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu, using protected rankings to enter.

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2024 acceptance lists

Two Australians, James Duckworth and Arina Rodionova, just missed out on a main-draw spot.

World No.104 Duckworth is the fifth alternate for the men’s singles draw, while world No.103 Rodionova is the fourth alternate in the women’s singles draw.

This means each could be elevated into the main draw if there are several withdraws before the tournament.

This year’s qualifying competition at Roland Garros begins on 20 May, with main-draw action running from 26 May to 9 June.

The number of Australians to contest qualifying will be determined later this month.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!