The tennis community is paying tribute to Tennis Officials Australia Co-Chairperson Craig Glennon, whose officiating career spanned close to 50 years.

Australia , 16 April 2024 | Tennis Australia

The tennis community is mourning the loss of Tennis Officials Australia Co-Chairperson, Craig Glennon who passed away on Thursday 28 March following a short illness.

A tennis official for 49 years, Craig served as a court supervisor, referee, line umpire, chair umpire and line umpire coach at various stages throughout his officiating career. He worked at 31 Australian Opens, including several years as an evaluator.

A highly respected administrator, Craig was a part of the Tennis Officials Australia (South Australian division) board, before moving on to take Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson roles on the Tennis Officials Australia board nationally.

He was a Life Member of Tennis Officials Australia (South Australian division) and received a Tennis SA Service Award in 2022.

Craig was also a hardworking and committed volunteer at the grassroots level of the sport. He was President of West Beach Xavier Tennis Club in Adelaide for 26 consecutive years, earning him Life Membership. He stepped back to the Vice President role just a year ago.

Craig will be remembered as a passionate official, a kind and well-respected mentor, a friend to many. He will be sadly missed.

We offer our condolences to Craig’s wife Kathleen, son Brian, his family and many friends in tennis.

Donations in memory of Craig can be made to the Leukaemia Foundation.