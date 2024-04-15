Canberra, 15 April 2024 | tennis.com.au

Australia’s top junior tennis players will take part in the 2024 12/u and 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships in Canberra this week, with action on court from Tuesday 16 to Sunday 21 April.

A total of 128 junior players will take to the courts at the Canberra Tennis Centre for the 12-and-under and 14-and-under national titles.

The local contingent will be led by Tommy Camus (ACT) who will take his place as the top seed in the 12-and-under boys, while Ana Maric (Vic) will lead the 12-and-under girls.

Brooke Komorowski (NSW) will be the top seed in the 14-and-under girls, with Ethan Domingo (NSW) to lead the 14-and-under boys.

“We are delighted to host 128 of the best junior players from across the nation, plus their families, coaches, support teams and officials this week,” Tennis ACT CEO Mark La Brooy said.

“It’s a great event not only for locals, but for everyone who travels to the event and can experience all that Canberra has to offer.

“There is a rich history of champions winning these national titles such as Nick Kyrgios, Ash Barty, Marc Polmans and Jamie Fourlis just to name a few. Entry is free, and we encourage locals to come and witness the best juniors from across the country in action,” La Brooy continued.

The tournament will be broadcast live, with matches from the show court streamed exclusively on KommunityTV for five days, with two courts to be streamed on finals day.

“Following the success of the 12/u and 14/u Australian Grasscourt Championships live stream in January, we are excited to once again partner with the team at KommunityTV to exclusively live stream the action from Canberra,” Tennis Australia Head of Competitive Play and Professional Events Francis Soyer said.

“Family, friends and supporters of these talented players can follow their progress on the live stream, and also via News Corp’s metro and regional mastheads. It’s a fantastic way to support the event and catch our future stars of Australian tennis in action.”

2024 12/u and 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships

Date Tuesday 16 to Sunday 21 April Venue Canberra Tennis Centre, 3 Riggall Place, Lyneham Entry Entry is free to the public Event details Acceptance lists, draws, live scoring and results available here

Top seeds: 2024 12/u and 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships

12/u Boys 12/u Girls Tommy Camus (ACT) Christian Joseph (Qld) Ayush Salunkhe (Vic) Vivaan Nehra (Qld) Sebastian Lavorato (NSW) Ana Maric (Vic) Nahla Salley (SA) Cleo Taylor (Qld) Heidi Kuppler (Vic) Mieka Gordon-Threatt (Vic)

14/u Boys 14/u Girls Ethan Domingo (NSW) Flynn Coventry-Searle (NSW) Ren Asai (Vic) Pengju Chen (NSW) Ashton Coster (Vic) Brooke Komorowski (NSW) Emilie Chen (NSW) Bhavya Bhardwaj (NSW) Angel Warang (NSW) Tori Russell (Qld)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!