Nine Network's Today Show broadcast the weather live from the Queensland Tennis Centre this morning.

Brisbane, Australia , 8 April 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Tennis was in the national spotlight this morning, with the Today Show broadcasting live from the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Weatherman Tim Davies fronted multiple live crosses on the Nine Network’s breakfast television program, with special guests including Australian Billie Jean King Cup captain Sam Stosur and Tennis Queensland CEO Kim Kachel.

Members from Redland Bay Tennis Club, in Brisbane’s bayside area, also took part to showcase their skills in Hot Shots Tennis and Cardio Tennis.

“It was a great morning,” Davies told tennis.com.au.

“It was fun to hang out with the Hot Shots Tennis players and see the next generation coming through.”

Participants from the Redland Bay Tennis Club’s AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix and #NoLimits Girl Squad also featured in the live television crosses.

“It was great to see so many kids here, some that were up at 4am to have a special experience,” said Tennis Australia’s Head of Programs Rebecca McDonald, who played tennis with Davies on Pat Rafter Arena during an 8.30am weather cross.

“I’m sure this is something they’ll be talking about on their first day back at school and the memories they have made today will continue to motivate them to play and love the sport.

“Hopefully lots of kids and parents saw the Hot Shots Tennis players during the crosses this morning and that will encourage enrolments into upcoming term two programs for Hot Shots Tennis or the other tennis programs such as the AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix.”

With participation numbers in the sport already on the rise across the nation, McDonald expects this week’s Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier tie in Brisbane to further encourage more Australians to pick up a tennis racquet and hit the courts to play.

“Hosting major events such as the Billie Jean King Cup not only brings crowds to come and watch, but also encourages participation more broadly to grow,” said McDonald.

“This is the first Billie Jean King Cup tie in Australia since 2019, so we anticipate this will see participation and people visiting local tennis clubs rise, particularly for women and girls.”

The two-day tie between Australia and Mexico begins on Friday 12 April.

Tickets are now on sale through Ticketmaster, with adult prices starting at $20, concessions from $16, kids from $5 and family passes (two adults and two children) from at $45.

