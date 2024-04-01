In-form Australian Storm Hunter rises to a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

Australia, 1 April 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Women’s singles

Storm Hunter climbs to a new career-high of world No.114 in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

This betters the 29-year-old’s previous peak of world No.119, achieved in October 2021.

Hunter rises eight spots after scoring two top-100 victories to reach the Miami Open second round as a qualifier. This improves the left-hander’s season record in singles to 14 wins from her 19 matches.

Talia Gibson is sitting at a new career-high too, skyrocketing up 22 places to world No.184.

The 19-year-old from Perth makes her top-200 debut after a recent runner-up finish at an ITF 75 tournament in Slovenia.

Gabriella Da Silva Fick (up 102 spots to world No.437), Tina Smith (rising 31 places to world No.328) and Emerson Jones (jumping up 111 spots to world No.639) all sit at career-highs too after strong performances on the Australian Pro Tour.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Arina Rodionova No.101 -3 Daria Saville No.108 +7 Storm Hunter No.114 +8 Taylah Preston No.134 0 Astra Sharma No.135 0 Olivia Gadecki No.170 -21 Kimberly Birrell No.174 -5 Talia Gibson No.184 +22 Priscilla Hon No.189 +3 Destanee Aiava No.193 +3

Men’s singles

Chris O’Connell and Adam Walton have been rewarded for posting career-best results in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

O’Connell rises eight spots to world No.58 after reaching the fourth round at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami, marking his best result at this level.

Meanwhile, Walton peaks at a new career-high of world No.138. The 24-year-old improves 12 places after qualifying at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the first time.

There’s also good news for Alex Bolt, who returns to the world’s top 250 after winning back-to-back Australian Pro Tour titles. The 31-year-old jumps up 22 places to world No.247.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.11 -1 Jordan Thompson No.33 +1 Alexei Popyrin No.46 -1 Chris O’Connell No.58 +8 Aleksandar Vukic No.67 -2 Max Purcell No.79 -11 Rinky Hijikata No.80 +1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.104 -3 James Duckworth No.105 +4 Adam Walton No.138 +12

Men’s doubles

Matt Ebden leads the Aussies on the rise in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, jumping up one spot to world No.2 after his title-winning run in Miami.

Jordan Thompson improves two spots to a new career-high of world No.59, while John-Patrick Smith jumps up seven places after recording his best result at ATP Masters 1000 level in eight years.

Blake Ellis sits at a new career-high (rising one spot to world No.185) and Thomas Fancutt makes his top-200 debut after winning back-to-back ATP Challenger titles (up 14 places to a new career-high of world No.181).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.2 +1 Max Purcell No.30 0 John Peers No.40 0 Rinky Hijikata No.57 -1 Jordan Thompson No.59 +2 John-Patrick Smith No.61 +7 Andrew Harris No.114 -3 Matthew Romios No.122 -3 Jason Kubler No.133 0 Adam Walton No.135 -1

Women’s doubles

Olivia Gadecki rises to a new career-high of world No.71 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 21-year-old from the Gold Coast recently won her second title of the season alongside Brit Olivia Nicholls.

Alana Parnaby returns to the Aussie top 10 this week, with the 29-year-old rising eight spots to world No.222 after recording consistent results on the Australian Pro Tour.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.3 0 Ellen Perez No.8 0 Olivia Gadecki No.71 +2 Daria Saville No.107 +3 Destanee Aiava No.149 -4 Talia Gibson No.179 0 Astra Sharma No.191 +1 Maddison Inglis No.221 -15 Alana Parnaby No.222 +8 Olivia Tjandramulia No.238 -18

