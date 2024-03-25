De Minaur leads star Sydneysiders thriving at Miami Open
Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin and Chris O'Connell are relishing their opportunities at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Miami.
Miami, USA, 25 March 2024 | Rhys de Deugd
Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin have both enjoyed second-round victories at the Miami Open, and will eye off a place in the fourth round, to join fellow New South Welshman Chris O’Connell.
Alex de Minaur moved into the third round with a resounding win over former world No.52 Kwon Soon-woo 6-3 6-2.
De Minaur had full control of the contest, hitting 20 winners in the victory that took him one hour and 17 minutes.
The result comes as a great turnaround from last time the pair met in 2022, where the Korean strongly prevailed in Tokyo.
The top-ranked Aussie improves to a record of 18 wins and six losses for the season, and will next play 24th seed Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round.
A big result also for Alexei Popyrin who takes down 26th seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-4 in a promising performance.
It was a case of winning the points that mattered most for the world No.45, who managed to break Lehecka’s serve late in each of their sets.
This is Popyrin’s third top-30 for the win for the season and a promising return after an abdominal injury forced him to withdraw from Dubai and Indian Wells.
The Aussie will next face in-form Hungarian Fabian Marozsan for the first time in his career.
> VIEW: Miami Open men’s singles draw
Ahead of the pack and already moving into the fourth round, is fellow Sydneysider Chris O’Connell.
The world No.66 fought through a tight two-set battle against local wildcard Martin Damm Jr 7-6(5) 7-6(5).
O’Connell was impressive in his ability to hold serve, as he saved nine break points for the match, to close out each set in a tiebreak.
Improving on a career-best ATP Masters 1000 result in Miami, O’Connell will face reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner in the fourth round.
Aussies in action – Miami
RESULTS
Men’s singles, second round
[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 6-3 6-2
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [26] Jiri Lehecka (CZE) 6-4 6-4
Men’s singles, third round
Chris O’Connell (AUS) d Martin Damm Jr. (USA) 7-6(5) 7-6(5)
Women’s doubles, first round
[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Veronika Kudermetova/Anastasia Potapova 6-2 6-2
Wang Xinyu (CHN)/Zheng Saisai (CHN) d [Alt] Daria Saville (AUS)/Magdalena Frech (POL) 5-7 7-5 [10-8]
Men’s doubles, first round
[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA) 4-6 7-6(4) [10-4]
Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Ariel Behar (URU)/Adam Pavlasek (CZE) 6-4 7-5
[Alt] John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Sem Verbeek (NED) d Alexander Bublik (KAZ)/Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 7-6(8) 4-6 [10-5]
Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Mate Pavic (CRO) d John Peers (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) 7-6(4) 7-6(6)
COMING UP
Men’s singles, third round
[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [24] Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Fabian Marozsan (HUN)
Men’s singles, fourth round
Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA)
Women’s doubles, second round
[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Dayana Yastremska (UKR)/Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)
Men’s doubles, second round
[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Hugo Nys (MON)/Jan Zielinski (POL)
Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [2] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA)
[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v [3] Joe Salisbury (GBR)/Rajeev Ram (USA)
[Alt] John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Sem Verbeek (NED) v [8] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Nikola Mektic (CRO)
