Chris O'Connell defeats world No.22 Frances Tiafoe to move into the third round of the Miami Open for the first time.

Miami, USA, 24 March 2024 | Rhys de Deugd

Chris O’Connell has scored one of the biggest wins of his career at the Miami Open, eliminating host-nation hopeful Frances Tiafoe in the second round.

The Australian was not phased by rain delays and American fans supporting the world No.22, as he fought through a tight two-set contest to claim a 7-5 7-6(5) victory.

This is O’Connell’s sixth career win against a top-30 opponent.

Much like his opening-round win, the world No.66 impressed with his serving, as he fired off 17 aces without a single double fault for the match.

Eleven of those aces came in the second set, where he only dropped nine points on his serve and closed out the match in a tiebreak.

This is the first time in the 29-year-old’s career that he has won back-to-back main-draw matches at an ATP Masters 1000 event and continues his career-best run in Miami.

O’Connell will face another American in the third round when he takes on 20-year-old wildcard Martin Damm Jr.

> VIEW: Miami Open men’s singles draw

In the evening session, Jordan Thompson bowed out in the second round with a three-set loss to veteran Gael Monfils.

There is still a golden opportunity to have three Australians feature in the third round at the ATP Masters 1000 event, with fellow Aussies Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin to play their second-round matches tomorrow.

Aussies in action – Miami

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

Chris O’Connell (AUS) d [21] Frances Tiafoe (USA) 7-5 7-6(5)

Gael Monfils (FRA) d [33] Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-7(3) 6-1 6-2



Women’s singles, second round

[20] Emma Navarro (USA) d [Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) 6-4 6-3



COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Kwon Soon-woo (KOR)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [26] Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

Men’s singles, third round

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Martin Damm Jr. (USA)

Women’s doubles, first round

[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Veronika Kudermetova/Anastasia Potapova

[Alt] Daria Saville (AUS)/Magdalena Frech (POL) v Wang Xinyu (CHN)/Zheng Saisai (CHN)

Men’s doubles, first round

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA)

John Peers (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Ariel Behar (URU)/Adam Pavlasek (CZE)

Men’s doubles, second round

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v [3] Joe Salisbury (GBR)/Rajeev Ram (USA)



Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!