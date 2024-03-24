O’Connell breaks new ground with major upset in Miami
Chris O'Connell defeats world No.22 Frances Tiafoe to move into the third round of the Miami Open for the first time.
Miami, USA, 24 March 2024 | Rhys de Deugd
Chris O’Connell has scored one of the biggest wins of his career at the Miami Open, eliminating host-nation hopeful Frances Tiafoe in the second round.
The Australian was not phased by rain delays and American fans supporting the world No.22, as he fought through a tight two-set contest to claim a 7-5 7-6(5) victory.
This is O’Connell’s sixth career win against a top-30 opponent.
Much like his opening-round win, the world No.66 impressed with his serving, as he fired off 17 aces without a single double fault for the match.
Eleven of those aces came in the second set, where he only dropped nine points on his serve and closed out the match in a tiebreak.
This is the first time in the 29-year-old’s career that he has won back-to-back main-draw matches at an ATP Masters 1000 event and continues his career-best run in Miami.
O’Connell will face another American in the third round when he takes on 20-year-old wildcard Martin Damm Jr.
> VIEW: Miami Open men’s singles draw
In the evening session, Jordan Thompson bowed out in the second round with a three-set loss to veteran Gael Monfils.
There is still a golden opportunity to have three Australians feature in the third round at the ATP Masters 1000 event, with fellow Aussies Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin to play their second-round matches tomorrow.
Aussies in action – Miami
RESULTS
Men’s singles, second round
Chris O’Connell (AUS) d [21] Frances Tiafoe (USA) 7-5 7-6(5)
Gael Monfils (FRA) d [33] Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-7(3) 6-1 6-2
Women’s singles, second round
[20] Emma Navarro (USA) d [Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) 6-4 6-3
COMING UP
Men’s singles, second round
[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Kwon Soon-woo (KOR)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [26] Jiri Lehecka (CZE)
Men’s singles, third round
Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Martin Damm Jr. (USA)
Women’s doubles, first round
[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Veronika Kudermetova/Anastasia Potapova
[Alt] Daria Saville (AUS)/Magdalena Frech (POL) v Wang Xinyu (CHN)/Zheng Saisai (CHN)
Men’s doubles, first round
[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA)
John Peers (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Mate Pavic (CRO)
Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Ariel Behar (URU)/Adam Pavlasek (CZE)
Men’s doubles, second round
[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v [3] Joe Salisbury (GBR)/Rajeev Ram (USA)
Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!