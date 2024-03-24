Victorian Glenn Busby was the standout Australian performer in Turkey, claiming two gold medals.

Antalya, Turkey , 24 March 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Australian players have performed strongly at the 2024 ITF Masters World Individual Championships this week in Turkey.

Competing on clay courts in Antalya, Australian representatives took home three gold and five silver medals from the prestigious event.

Victorian Glenn Busby was a standout performer in the men’s 65+ category, scooping a gold medal in singles and teaming with Austrian Michael Maldoner to also claim a gold medal in doubles.

The 67-year-old Busby swept through the singles draw without dropping a set and conceded only a total of 12 games across his five matches.

This is the third year in a row that Busby has claimed the singles gold medal in this category.

Another Victorian, Sally Van Rensburg, won a gold medal in the women’s 70+ singles competition. The 70-year-old also won a silver medal in doubles with New South Wales’ Kerry Ballard.

South Australian Henry Young, the oldest competitor at the championships, featured among the medal winners. The 100-year-old secured a silver medal in mixed doubles with Brit Pamela McGrath in the 90+ category.

ITF Masters World Individual Championships

Australian finalists Player Category Result Glenn Busby (Vic) Men’s 65+ singles Gold Glenn Busby (Vic) Men’s 65+ doubles Gold Sally Van Rensburg (Vic) Women’s 70+ singles Gold Michael Ford (Qld) Men’s 65+ doubles Silver Sally Van Rensburg (Vic) Women’s 70+ doubles Silver Kerry Ballard (NSW) Women’s 70+ doubles Silver Jan Vick (Qld) Mixed 70+ doubles Silver Ross Orford (Qld) Mixed 70+ doubles Silver Kerry Ballard (NSW) Women’s 75+ singles Silver Henry Young (SA) Mixed 90+ doubles Silver

> VIEW: Full results from the 2024 ITF Masters World Individual Championships