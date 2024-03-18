Australia claims two gold medals at 2024 ITF Masters World Team Championships
Players from five different Australian states won medals at this week's ITF Masters World Team Championships in Turkey.
Antalya, Turkey, 18 March 2024 | Leigh Rogers
Australian teams won four medals, including two gold, at the 2024 ITF Masters World Team Championships in Turkey this week.
Australia also claimed the Althea Gibson Cup as the best-performing nation in the women’s 70+ age group.
Captain Adrienne Avis suffered a knee injury late in the third set of her singles match in the gold medal play-off. But fortunately, Sally Van Rensburg stepped up to win her singles match and then combined with Helen Worland to secure the deciding doubles rubber.
|2024 ITF Masters World Teams Championships
Australia’s results
|Age group
|Category
|Team
|Result
|65
|Men
|Glenn Busby (captain, Vic), Michael Ford (Qld), Wayne Pascoe (NSW), Stephen Dance (Tas)
|1st (Gold)
|70
|Women
|Adrienne Avis (captain, NSW), Sally Van Rensburg (Vic), Helen Worland (NSW), Susanne Walter (Vic)
|1st (Gold)
|70
|Men
|Ross Orford (captain, Qld), Andew Rae (Vic), Tony Dawson (Qld), Ian Thomas (Vic)
|3rd (Bronze)
|80
|Women
|Judy Hancy (captain, Vic), Kim Blackburne (NSW), Bobbie Edwards (WA), Mary King (Vic)
|3rd (Bronze)
|75
|Women
|Kerry Ballard (captain, NSW), Judith Rodins (Qld), Margaret Clode (Vic)
|4th
|80
|Men
|Alan Walsh (captain, NSW), Gordon Waygood (NSW), Ian Davis (NSW), Herbert Chee (NSW)
|4th
|75
|Men
|Roger Davey (captain, SA), Rob Bickmore (SA), Peter Holst (Qld), Mike Evans (Vic)
|9th
|65
|Women
|Judith Buzza (captain, Vic), Sara Goddard (NSW), Jan Vick (Qld), Sue Henning (NSW)
|15th
The Australian competitors now turn their attention to this week’s ITF Masters World Individual Championships, which are also being played in the Turkish city of Antalya.
Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!