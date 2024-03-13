Gold Coast talent Hayden Jones sits at a career-high world No.11 in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior boys' rankings.

Australia, 13 March 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Hayden Jones has skyrocketed to a career-high world No.11 in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior boys’ rankings.

It follows the 17-year-old from the Gold Coast scooping back-to-back singles titles in Thailand in the past fortnight.

This effort improves Jones’ season record to 16 wins and just two losses in junior singles matches.

Jones recorded his best Grand Slam junior singles result in January, progressing to the quarterfinals at Australian Open 2024.

The top-ranked Australian boy is now only 30 ranking points shy of breaking into the world’s top 10.

Since the introduction of combined junior rankings in 2005 (which calculate points gained in singles and doubles), there have been 18 Australian boys attain a top-10 ranking.

The most recent to achieve this feat was Rinky Hijikata in December 2018.

Top-10 ranked Australian junior boys Player Top-10 debut Career-high Carsten Ball May 2005 No.9 Greg Jones January 2007 No.4 John-Patrick Smith April 2007 No.6 Stephen Donald April 2007 No.9 Bernard Tomic January 2008 No.2 Jason Kubler November 2009 No.1 James Duckworth June 2010 No.7 Ben Wagland January 2011 No.10 Andrew Whittington March 2011 No.6 Luke Saville July 2011 No.1 Andrew Harris January 2012 No.6 Nick Kyrgios July 2012 No.1 Thanasi Kokkinakis December 2013 No.10 Omar Jasika September 2014 No.6 Akira Santillan March 2015 No.7 Alex de Minaur January 2016 No.2 Alexei Popyrin May 2017 No.2 Rinky Hijikata December 2018 No.9

Jones’ younger sister, 15-year-old Emerson, was a girls’ singles finalist at Australian Open 2024 and is currently ranked world No.4 in the ITF junior girls’ rankings.

Alana Subasic is making giant moves in the latest girls’ rankings, rising 37 spots to a career-high world No.90.

The 17-year-old from Sydney is now the No.3-ranked Australian and makes her top-100 debut following back-to-back singles final appearances in Thailand.

Since returning in January from a six-month injury lay-off due to a broken wrist, Subasic has won 22 of her 27 junior singles matches.

