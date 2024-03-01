Easter tournaments will be staged across every state in Australia later this month.

Australia, 1 March 2024

For many Australians, contesting an Easter tennis tournament is a much-loved tradition.

There are plenty of opportunities to get involved during this year’s Easter long weekend, from 29 March to 1 April, with tournaments to be staged across every Australian state.

“Easter tennis celebrates the very best of grassroots tennis around the country,” Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said.

“These events bring together families and friends who are connected by their shared love of our sport, providing opportunities for players regardless of age or ability.

“A highlight on the calendar for the communities involved, these tournaments allow participants both on and off court to come together and celebrate all our sport has to offer.

“It’s amazing to see so many events celebrate major milestones this year, which is only possible through the dedication and passion of their committees and volunteers. They are the reason why these tournaments continue to thrive from year to year.”

Among the events celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2024 are New South Wales’ Albury Easter Open, which is being staged for the 110th time, and Victoria’s Shepparton Easter Open Tournament, which is running for the 100th time.

The Beverley Annual Easter Tournament, in Western Australia, marks 90 years.

Entries close for many of these events in coming weeks, so it is not too late to enter yet.

> FIND: An Easter tournament near you

