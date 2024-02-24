Jordan Thompson wins an epic three-set semifinal battle against top seed Alexander Zverev at an ATP 250 tournament in Mexico.

Los Cabos, Mexico, 24 February 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Jordan Thompson recorded one of the biggest and most hard-fought victories of his career today.

The 29-year-old Australian needed a taxing three hours and 40 minutes to battle past world No.6 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos.

Thompson eventually triumphed 7-5 4-6 7-6(2), securing victory against the top-seeded German on his seventh match point.

After squandering five match points on Zverev’s serve in the 12th game, Thompson dominated the third-set tiebreak.

“It was just a great match,” a relieved Thompson said after the absorbing encounter finished past midnight local time.

“I competed until the end and I really don’t know what to say. I’m pretty tired.”

This is Thompson’s fourth career win against a top-10 opponent and propels him into his third ATP singles final.

The world No.40’s two previous finals appearances have come on grass at ‘s-Hertogenbosch in 2019 and 2023.

Norway’s Casper Ruud now stands in Thompson’s way of claiming a maiden ATP singles crown.

Thompson has won two of his four previous meetings against the world No.12. This includes their most recent encounter, which was a five-set battle at Wimbledon in 2021.

Aussies in action – Los Cabos

RESULTS

Men’s singles, semifinals

[8] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [1] Alexander Zverev (GER) 7-5 4-6 7-6(2)

COMING UP

Men’s singles, final

[8] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [4] Casper Ruud (NOR)

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[4] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v William Blumberg (USA)/Casper Ruud (NOR)

