Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 24 February 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Storm Hunter teamed with Czech Katerina Siniakova to win a historic doubles final in Dubai.

The fourth-seeded duo secured the title with a 6-4 6-2 triumph against Australian Ellen Perez and her American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

It was the first WTA 1000 doubles final featuring opposing Australian players, since the introduction of these tournaments in 2009.

World No.3 Hunter and Siniakova handled the moment best, not losing a service game across the 75-minute championship match.

“We played the tight moments really well and made them have to come up with something,” Hunter said.

It caps a perfect week for Hunter and Siniakova, who were contesting their third final in just their fourth tournament together.

Hunter and Siniakova’s team record Date – Tournament Result Win-loss June 2022 – Berlin Won 4-0 January 2023 – Adelaide Final 3-1 January 2024 – Australian Open Semifinal 4-1 February 2024 – Dubai Won 4-0

This was their most dominant performance yet, scooping the title without conceding a set.

“I think we served and returned really well,” said the 29-year-old Hunter.

“We had really tough opponents throughout the tournament who put net pressure on, they came in and were super aggressive at the net. So we had to back ourselves, especially from the back, and when we were at the net to take our chances.

“If we missed the down-the-line shots, we didn’t get too negative or passive, we went for it and it payed off.”

This is Hunter’s eighth career WTA doubles title and her fourth at WTA 1000 level.

For world No.15 Perez, it marks her eighth consecutive loss in a WTA doubles final alongside Melichar-Martinez.

However, there is a silver lining for the 28-year-old Australian, who is projected to return to the world’s top 10 thanks to her efforts this week.

Aussies in action – Dubai

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, final

[4] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d [3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-4 6-2

