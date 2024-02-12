Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson lift their second trophy as a team at the ATP 250 tournament in Dallas.

Dallas, United States, 12 February 2024 | Vivienne Christie

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson have completed an impressive week at the Dallas Open, with the Aussie duo crowned champions of the doubles tournament.

Purcell and Thompson defeated American-Australian pairing William Blumberg and Rinky Hijikata 6-4 2-6 [10-8] in an 84-minute final to secure their second title as a team.

The all-Australian combination was also victorious at Houston last season, and later reached the Atlanta final. Victory over Blumberg and Hijikata marked their 20th match win (against just five losses) since they first teamed in the 2021 season.

Purcell and Thompson, the No.4 seeds in the ATP 250 tournament, had progressed to the final without the loss of a set, and upset top seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Neal Skupski in the semifinals.

It adds to a successful week for Thompson, who also progressed to the quarterfinals of the singles tournament.

While he bowed out to No.3 seed Ben Shelton in three sets, Thompson is set to improve on his career-high world No.43 ranking after a stellar start to the 2024 season.

It was a fifth doubles title for 25-year-old Purcell, while Thompson lifted his third ATP doubles trophy.

Purcell entered the championship match in Dallas with helpful history over his opponents – he claimed the Newport title last season with Blumberg and Tokyo with Blumberg.

