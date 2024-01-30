Gold Coast teen Emerson Jones becomes the highest-ranked Australian junior in more than 12 years.

Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Junior girls

Emerson Jones climbs to a career-high world No.3 in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior girls’ rankings.

The 15-year-old from the Gold Coast rises five spots after becoming the first Australian to advance to a girls’ singles final at the Australian Open in 16 years.

This makes Jones the highest-ranked Aussie junior since Ash Barty, who was also 15 at the time, peaked at world No.2 in December 2011.

Maya Joint makes her top-20 debut this week, improving five places after reaching the third round at the Australian Open.

Tahlia Kokkinis (up 56 spots to world No.232) and Alana Subasic (rising 64 places to world No.242) have also been rewarded for scoring main-draw wins in the Australian Open girls’ singles competition.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Age Rank Move Emerson Jones 15 No.3 +5 Maya Joint 17 No.20 +5 Lily Taylor 17 No.84 -2 Kimiko Cooper 15 No.176 -4 Gabby Gregg 16 No.213 -2 Kristina Tai 16 No.215 -1 Tahlia Kokkinis 15 No.232 +56 Alana Subasic 16 No.242 +64 Diana Badalyan 15 No.245 +8 Isabella Crossman 17 No.249 -4

Junior boys

Hayden Jones reclaims the Australian No.1 position in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior boys’ rankings.

The 17-year-old, who is the older brother of Emerson, rises seven places to a career-high world No.15 after advancing to the Australian Open boys’ singles quarterfinals.

This sees Jones leapfrogs Pavle Marinkov, who slides eight spots to world No.24.

Ty Host is the biggest mover of the week. The 16-year-old jumps up 53 places to world No.144 after recording his first Grand Slam-level win.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Age Rank Move Hayden Jones 17 No.15 +7 Pavle Marinkov 17 No.24 -8 Hugh Winter 17 No.71 -6 Ty Host 16 No.144 +53 Cruz Hewitt 15 No.199 -5 Jerome Estephan 16 No.205 -3 Rohan Hazratwala 16 No.209 -3 Jarrod Joyce 17 No.268 -2 Jonas Hahn 16 No.282 0 Brendan Loh 17 No.298 -18

