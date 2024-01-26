Gold Coast talent Emerson Jones becomes the first Aussie to advance to an Australian Open girls' singles final since 2008.

Melbourne, Australia , 26 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Emerson Jones has achieved a rare feat at the Australian Open, becoming only the second Aussie in the past 28 years to advance to a girls’ singles final.

The 15-year-old from the Gold Coast thrilled an excited crowd at Court 3 this afternoon as she recorded a 6-4 6-1 semifinal victory against 16th seed Iva Ivanova.

“I did not expect this at all,” beamed Jones after hitting 23 winners to 11 to defeat the 17-year-old from Bulgaria in 60 minutes.

“But it’s a great feeling, especially to do it at my home Slam.”

The National Tennis Academy athlete becomes the 10th Aussie to progress to an Australian Open girls’ singles final in Melbourne Park’s 36-year history and the first since Jessica Moore in 2008.

Australian Open girls singles

Aussie finalists at Melbourne Park (since 1988) Player Year Jo-Anne Faull 1988 Louise Stacey 1990 Nicole Pratt 1991 Kristin Godridge 1991 Joanne Limmer 1992 Trudi Musgrave 1994 Siobhan Drake-Brockman 1995 Annabel Elwood 1995 Jessica Moore 2008 Emerson Jones 2024

Earlier today, world No.8 Jones won a rain-interrupted quarterfinal match against Japan’s Sara Saito. The Aussie was trailing 1-4 when the match resumed, but after dropping the opening set, dominated her No.5-ranked opponent to secure a semifinal spot.

Top seed Renata Jamrichova, a 16-year-old from Slovakia, awaits in tomorrow’s final. It will be Jones’ first career meeting against the world No.3.

Jamrichova is aiming to win her second junior Grand Slam title, having previously captured the girls’ doubles crown at Melbourne Park last summer.

Meanwhile, Jones is looking to win her first Grand Slam and become the first Australian to claim a major girls’ singles title since Ash Barty’s victory at Wimbledon in 2011.

Victory would also see Jones become the first Aussie to win a girls’ singles title at the Australian Open since Siobhan Drake-Brockman in 1995.

“I wouldn’t say I’m the favourite to win, but obviously I’m going to give it my all and just have fun out there,” Jones said.

“It’ll be an amazing experience that anyone would want.”

Aussies in action – Australian Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Girls’ singles, quarterfinals

[6] Emerson Jones (AUS) d [2] Sara Saito (JPN) 3-6 6-1 6-1

Girls’ singles, semifinals

[6] Emerson Jones (AUS) d [16] Iva Ivanova (BUL) 6-4 6-1

COMING UP

Girls’ singles, final

[6] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [1] Renata Jamrichova (SVK)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!