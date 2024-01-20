Aussie wildcard Ty Host advances to the second round in the Australian Open 2024 boys' singles competition.

Melbourne, Australia, 20 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

A first trip to the Australian Open is often an eye-opening experience for any young tennis fan.

This is especially true for Ty Host, whose first time at Melbourne Park is proving more memorable than most.

The 16-year-old Aussie, a wildcard in this year’s boys’ singles competition, scored a breakthrough win today at Grand Slam level.

“First Slam, first win. I was nervous at some points but it felt really good,” an excited Host said after triumphing 6-3 6-3 against Bolivia’s Diego Eduardo Munoz Navia.

Host was born in America and currently lives in Florida, but represents Australia, where his mother was born and raised.

“It’s my first time here (at the Australian Open) watching or playing,” said Host, who names Swiss legend Roger Federer as his biggest inspiration.

“It’s been awesome. There were a lot of people watching my match too, so that was a bit of a first.”

Off-court he has been making the most of his first Australian Open experience as well.

“I’ve watched a few matches, including (Daniil) Medvedev versus (Emil) Ruusuvuori. I didn’t stay the whole match though, because that was a little late,” he said.

Host is hoping to extend his Australian Open visit even further when he faces 14th seed Jangjun Kim, a 17-year-old Korean, in the second round.

“I want to go as far as I can in the tournament, obviously that’s the main goal,” said Host, who is currently ranked No.188 in the world junior rankings.

“But whatever happens, happens.”

Hayden Jones, a 17-year-old from the Gold Coast, is also through to the second round in the boys’ singles competition.

The 16th seed scored a 7-5 6-4 victory against Italian Daniele Rapagnetta to set up a second-round showdown with Jagger Leach, the son of former world No.1 and Australian Open 2000 champion Lindsay Davenport.

> BUY NOW: Australian Open 2024 tickets

Aussies in action – Australian Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Boys’ singles, first round

[16] Hayden Jones (AUS) d Daniele Rapagnetta (ITA) 7-5 6-4

[WC] Ty Host (AUS) d [WC] Diego Eduardo Munoz Navia (BOL) 6-3 6-3

Mees Rottgering (NED) d [WC] Hugh Winter (AUS) 6-2 7-6(4)

Girls’ singles, first round

[2] Sara Saito (JPN) d [WC] Giselle Guillen (AUS) 6-2 6-2



COMING UP

Boys’ singles, first round

[13] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v Hoyoung Roh (KOR)

[WC] Rohan Hazratwala (AUS) v [5] Kaylan Bigun (USA)

[WC] Cruz Hewitt (AUS) v [6] Alexander Razeghi (USA)

[WC] Daniel Jovanovski (AUS) v Atakan Karahan (TUR)

[WC] Jerome Estephan (AUS) v [Q] William Rejchtman Vinciguerra (SWE)

Boys’ singles, second round

[16] Hayden Jones (AUS) v Jagger Leach (USA)

[WC] Ty Host (AUS) v [14] Jangjun Kim (KOR)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 boys’ singles draw

Girls’ singles, first round

[6] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [Q] Daria Egorova

Maya Joint (AUS) v [14] Wakana Sonobe (JPN)

[WC] Renee Alame (AUS) v [10] Ena Koike (JPN)

[WC] Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS) v Asylzhan Arystanbekova (KAZ)

[WC] Koharu Nishikawa (AUS) v Mia Slama (USA)

[WC] Kimiko Cooper (AUS) v [Q] Lea Nilsson (SWE)

[Q] Alana Subasic (AUS) v Noemi Basiletti (ITA)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 girls’ singles draw

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!