Ajla Tomljanovic, Max Purcell and Thanasi Kokkinakis are among 21 Aussie players scheduled to compete on day five at Australian Open 2024.

Melbourne, Australia , 17 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

The three Aussie players contesting singles matches on day five at Australian Open 2024 all face top-ranked opponents.

World No.10 Jelena Ostapenko stands in the way of Ajla Tomljanovic progressing to the third round at Melbourne Park for the first time.

“She’s a great player. I’m definitely the underdog,” Tomljanovic acknowledged of the Latvian, who is on a six-match winning streak after claiming the Adelaide International title last week.

“(But) I love that … I’m excited.”

Max Purcell faces the 11th seed, Norway’s Casper Ruud, in men’s singles action.

The 25-year-old Aussie takes confidence into the showdown with the three-time Grand Slam finalist, having won their most recent meeting in August last year.

“I’m more than happy to give him another crack,” Purcell commented.

Thanasi Kokkinakis is similarly unnerved ahead of his second-round meeting with world No.13 Grigor Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian, an Australian Open semifinalist in 2017, won the Brisbane International earlier this month and is on a six-match winning streak.

“I’m going to try to be aggressive and take it to him and hopefully make him feel uncomfortable out there,” world No.80 Kokkinakis said.

“It’s going to be a very tough match, (but) I’m going to bring my best.”

Aussies in action on day five:

Men’s singles, second round

Max Purcell (AUS) v [11] Casper Ruud (NOR), Margaret Court Arena, day session, first match (from 12pm AEDT)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [13] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL), John Cain Arena, third match (not before 4pm AEDT)

Women’s singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [11] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT), John Cain Arena, fourth match (not before 7pm AEDT)

Men’s doubles, first round

[WC] John Millman (AUS)/Edward Winter (AUS) v Marcus Daniell (NZL)/Marcelo Demoliner (BRA), Court 6, first match (from 11am AEDT)

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS)/Adam Walton (AUS) v Francisco Cabral (POR)/Henry Patten (GBR), Court 8, first match (from 11am AEDT)

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [WC] James Duckworth (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS), Court 8, second match

John Peers (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) v [WC] Alex Bolt (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS), Court 5, third match

[WC] Blake Ellis (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Albano Olivetti (FRA), Court 17, third match

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Alexander Erler (AUT)/Lucas Miedler (AUT), Court 3, fourth match

[16] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Chris O’Connell (AUS)/Laslo Djere (SRB), Court 6, fourth match

Women’s doubles, first round

[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Wu Fang-Hsien (TPE)/Zhu Lin (CHN), Court 7, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Mixed doubles, first round

[1] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Mate Pavic (CRO), Court 8, fifth match

