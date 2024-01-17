Gabby Gregg is among five Aussies to progress to the final round in the Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships qualifying competition.

Traralgon, Australia, 17 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Five Aussie juniors have moved one step closer to fulfilling their dream of competing at Australian Open 2024.

Zane Stevens (a 17-year-old from Queensland), Thomas Gadecki (a 17-year-old from Queensland) and Jonas Hahn (a 16-year-old from South Australia) all scored straight-sets victories against seeded opponents in the opening round of the boys’ qualifying singles competition.

The Aussie contenders in the girls’ competition had a much tougher time, with Alana Subasic (a 16-year-old from New South Wales) and Gabby Gregg (also 16 and from New South Wales) each triumphing in three-set battles to keep their qualifying quests alive.

The Australian Open 2024 junior qualifying competition is being held in the Victorian town of Traralgon, with players needing to win two rounds to earn a coveted main-draw spot and the chance to compete at Melbourne Park.

All main-draw matches across the Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships will be played at Melbourne Park beginning from Saturday 20 January.

> READ: Wildcards revealed for Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships

Aussies in action – Australian Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Girls’ qualifying singles, first round

[WC] Alana Subasic (AUS) d [3] Sonja Zhiyenbayeva (KAZ) 6-3 1-6 6-4

[WC] Gabby Gregg (AUS) d [16] Kamonwan Yodpetch (THA) 7-6(4) 6-7(10) 6-3

[11] Junhan Zhang (CHN) d [WC] Gabrielle Villegas (AUS) 7-5 7-5

[14] Daria Egorova d [WC] Kristina Tai (AUS) 6-0 6-3

Lea Nilsson (SWE) d [12] Lily Taylor (AUS) 6-4 6-3

Boys’ qualifying singles, first round

[WC] Zane Stevens (AUS) d [12] Vitaliy Zatsepin (KAZ) 6-3 6-3

[WC] Thomas Gadecki (AUS) d [13] Aditya Govila (IND) 6-2 6-3

[WC] Jonas Hahn (AUS) d [16] Kriish Tyagi (IND) 7-6(5) 6-3

[2] Bill Chan (SGP) d [WC] Lachlan McFadzean (AUS) 3-6 6-2 6-1

[6] William Rejchtman Vinciguerra (SWE) d [WC] Oscar Andrews (AUS) 6-0 6-3

[15] Andrea De Marchi (ITA) d [WC] Jarrod Joyce (AUS) 5-7 6-2 6-2

COMING UP

Girls’ qualifying singles, first round

[WC] Ava Beck (AUS) v [4] Gaia Maduzzi (ITA)

Girls’ qualifying singles, final round

[WC] Gabby Gregg (AUS) v [2] Isabelle Lucy (GBR)

[WC] Alana Subasic (AUS) v [15] Sonja Zhenikhova (GER)

Boys’ qualifying singles, final round

[WC] Jonas Hahn (AUS) v [4] Yeonsu Jeong (KOR)

[WC] Zane Stevens (AUS) v [7] Justin Engel (GER)

[WC] Thomas Gadecki (AUS) v [8] Anas Mazdrashki (BUL)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!