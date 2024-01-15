Wildcards announced for Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships
Cruz Hewitt, Giselle Guillen and Daniel Jovanovski are among the wildcard recipients for the Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships.
Melbourne, Australia, 15 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers
Eleven of Australia’s leading junior talents have been handed coveted main-draw wildcards into the Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships.
This includes Victorian Daniel Jovanovski and New South Wales’ Giselle Guillen, the winners of the 16/u Australian Junior Tour Masters titles at the December Showdown last month.
Cruz Hewitt, the 15-year-old son of former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt, has also received a wildcard and will make his main-draw debut at junior Grand Slam level.
The promising Hewitt is currently the 14th highest-ranked 2008-born boy in the ITF World Tour junior rankings.
|Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships
Main-draw wildcards
|Boys’ singles
|Girls’ singles
|Player
|Age
|Rank
|Player
|Age
|Rank
|Hugh Winter (AUS)
|17
|60
|Kimiko Cooper (AUS)
|15
|166
|Ty Host (AUS)
|16
|187
|Giselle Guillen (AUS)
|15
|243
|Jerome Estephan (AUS)
|16
|193
|Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS)
|15
|277
|Cruz Hewitt (AUS)
|15
|199
|Koharu Nishikawa (AUS)
|14
|423
|Rohan Hazratwala (AUS)
|16
|201
|Renee Alame (AUS)
|14
|625
|Daniel Jovanovski (AUS)
|15
|289
|Carolina Bohrer Martins (BRA)
|16
|819
|Diego Eduardo Munoz (BOL)
|17
|176
|Ksenia Efremova (FRA)
|14
|96
|Ryo Tabata (JPN)
|16
|209
|Riko Kikawada (JPN)
|17
|1451
Japanese players Ryo Tabata and Riko Kikawada earned their wildcards through winning the Dunlop Road to AO Junior Championships in 2023, while Bolivia’s Diego Eduardo Munoz and Brazilian Carolina Bohrer Martins won the South American wildcard play-offs.
A further 12 Australians received wildcards into the Australian Open 2024 junior qualifying competition, which will be played at Traralgon from Wednesday this week.
|Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships
Qualifying wildcards
|Boys’ singles
|Girls’ singles
|Player
|Age
|Rank
|Player
|Age
|Rank
|Jarrod Joyce (AUS)
|17
|253
|Lily Taylor (AUS)
|17
|77
|Thomas Gadecki (AUS)
|17
|301
|Gabby Gregg (AUS)
|16
|200
|Jonas Hahn (AUS)
|16
|310
|Kristina Tai (AUS)
|16
|204
|Lachlan McFadzean (AUS)
|16
|396
|Gabriella Villegas (AUS)
|16
|261
|Zane Stevens (AUS)
|17
|505
|Alana Subasic (AUS)
|16
|286
|Oscar Andrews (AUS)
|15
|1199
|Ava Beck (AUS)
|15
|375
The Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships will be played at Melbourne Park from 20-27 January.
