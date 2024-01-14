Ellen Perez, Matt Ebden, Storm Hunter and Rinky Hijikata lead the Aussie doubles charge at Australian Open 2024.

Melbourne, Australia, 14 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

An incredible 37 Aussie players are set to contest the Australian Open men’s and women’s doubles competitions.

This includes Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler, who are the defending champions and No.16 seeds in the men’s doubles draw.

The Aussie duo, who memorably scooped last year’s title as wildcards, begin their title defence against Australian Chris O’Connell and Serbian Laslo Djere.

Matt Ebden, Australia’s top-ranked player at world No.4, is teaming with India’s Rohan Bopanna. They are the second seeds and face Aussie wildcards James Duckworth and Marc Polmans in the opening round.

Australian Open 2024

Men’s doubles, first round [2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [WC] James Duckworth (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) [16] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Chris O’Connell (AUS)/Laslo Djere (SRB) John Peers (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) v [WC] Alex Bolt (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Alexander Erler (AUT)/Lucas Miedler (AUT) Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)/Nuno Borges (POR) v Gonzalo Escobar (ECU)/Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ) [WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS)/Adam Walton (AUS) v Francisco Cabral (POR)/Henry Patten (GBR) [WC] John Millman (AUS)/Edward Winter (AUS) v Marcus Daniell (NZL)/Marcelo Demoliner (BRA) [WC] Blake Ellis (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Albano Olivetti (FRA) [WC] James McCabe (AUS)/Dane Sweeny (AUS) v [7] Hugo Nys (MON)/Jan Zielinksi (POL)

Fourteen Aussies will contest the Australian Open 2024 women’s doubles competition.

World No.1 Storm Hunter is teaming with Czech Katerina Siniakova this season. Siniakova is the world No.13 and a two-time Australian Open doubles champion.

The third-seeded duo meet Colombia’s Camila Osorio and Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in the first round.

World No.17 Ellen Perez and her American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez are the seventh seeds. They have drawn Chinese Taipei’s Wu Fang-Hsien and China’s Zhu Lin in the opening round.

Australian Open 2024

Women’s doubles, first round [3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Camila Osorio (COL)/Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) [7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Wu Fang-Hsien (TPE)/Zhu Lin (CHN) [WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Varvara Gracheva (FRA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA) [WC] Daria Saville (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Oksana Kalashnikova (GEO)/Maia Lumsden (GBR) [WC] Talia Gibson (AUS)/Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Linda Noskova (CZE)/Wang Xiyu (CHN) [WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)/Martina Trevisan (ITA) [WC] Kaylah McPhee (AUS)/Astra Sharma (AUS) v [WC] Taylah Preston (AUS)/Arina Rodionova (AUS)

The men’s and women’s doubles competition begins on Tuesday 16 January.

