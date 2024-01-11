Emerson Jones and Pavle Marinkov are among 20 rising Australian players competing at an ITF junior tournament in Victoria this week.

Traralgon, Australia, 11 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Twenty of Australia’s most promising juniors are competing at an ITF J300 tournament in Traralgon this week.

Emerson Jones, a 15-year-old from the Gold Coast, and Pavle Marinkov, a 17-year-old from Sydney, lead the Aussie charge at the AGL Loy Yang Traralgon Junior International.

Jones, currently ranked at a career-high No.9 in the ITF world junior rankings, is the second seed in the girls’ singles draw.

Marinkov, sitting at a career-high world No.21 in the ITF world junior rankings, is the 14th seed in the boys’ singles competition.

Maya Joint, another of Australia’s top-ranked juniors at world No.25, was a late withdrawal after progressing to the final round in the Australian Open women’s qualifying singles competition.

Several standout performers from the recent December Showdown have been awarded wildcards, including reigning 16/u national champions Giselle Guillen and Daniel Jovanovski.

Cruz Hewitt, the son of former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt, is also a wildcard recipient.

The annual tournament, which runs from 12-17 January, attracts many of the world’s best juniors who will also compete in the upcoming Australian Open Junior Championships.

Former world No.1s Ash Barty and Roger Federer, along with Nick Kyrgios, are some of the high-profile former champions across the tournament’s 31-year history.

Entry to the tournament, held at the Traralgon Tennis Association, is free for spectators.

Aussies in action – Traralgon

COMING UP

Boys’ singles, first round

[14] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v Timofei Derepasko

Hayden Jones (AUS) v [8] Oliver Bonding (GBR)

Hugh Winter (AUS) v Max Stenzer (GER)

[WC] Jerome Estephan (AUS) v Keegan Rice (CAN)

[WC] Thomas Gadecki (AUS) v Izan Almazan Valiente (ESP)

[WC] Jonas Hahn (AUS) v Cooper Woestendick (USA)

[WC] Rohan Hazratwala (AUS) v Theo Papamalamis (FRA)

[WC] Cruz Hewitt (AUS) v [5] Kaylan Bigun (USA)

[WC] Ty Host (AUS) v Egor Pleshivtsev

[WC] Daniel Jovanovski (AUS) v [Q] Tom Sickenberger (GER)

[WC] Chase Zhao (AUS) v [Q] Anas Mazdrashki (BUL)

Girls’ singles, first round

[2] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Francesca Gandolfi (ITA)

[WC] Renee Alame (AUS) v Mia Slama (USA)

[WC] Kimiko Cooper (AUS) v [16] Mika Buchnik (ISR)

[WC] Giselle Guillen (AUS) v [5] Tyra Caterina Grant (USA)

[WC] Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS) v Aspen Schuman (USA)

[WC] Koharu Nishikawa (AUS) v [12] Luna Maria Cinalli (ARG)

[WC] Alana Subasic (AUS) v [Q] Mona Narita (JPN)

[WC] Kristina Tai (AUS) v [1] Hannah Klugman (GBR)

[WC] Lily Taylor (AUS) v [10] Iva Ivanova (BUL)

