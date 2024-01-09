South Australian Alex Bolt has defeated two top-100 players so far this week at an ATP 250 tournament in Adelaide.

Adelaide, Australia, 9 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

South Australian Alex Bolt is putting on a show at this week’s Adelaide International, powering into the second round as a qualifier.

The 31-year-old has scored three wins and is yet to drop a service game at this hometown tournament. His stellar run includes two top-100 upsets, recording his latest today against world No.78 Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Bolt defeated the Brazilian 6-3 6-2 in opening-round action at The Drive.

It marks the first time that the world No.325 has posted two top-100 victories at a single tournament.

Meanwhile, Jordan Thompson continued his impressive start to the season, scoring a 6-2 6-2 victory against Argentine qualifier Facundo Diaz Acosta.

The 29-year-old from Sydney, who advanced to the Brisbane International semifinals last week, lost only nine points on serve in the 84-minute encounter.

“I couldn’t ask for much more,” Thompson said after setting up a second-round clash with world No.25 Lorenzo Musetti.

“Great wins last week in singles and doubles and to start the Adelaide tournament like this is very pleasing.”

Chris O’Connell also secured his spot in the second round with a 6-4 6-4 win against French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech.

“It’s always tough getting that first win of the year. Pretty happy I got through this one,” the world No.71 said.

In women’s singles action, Aussie wildcard Taylah Preston extended former world No.4 Caroline Garcia to three sets in the opening round.

The Frenchwoman eventually closed out a 6-4 1-6 6-3 victory against the 18-year-old from Perth, who was making her main-draw debut at WTA 500 level.

Aussies in action – Adelaide

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [Q] Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) 6-2 6-2

[Q] Alex Bolt (AUS) d [LL] Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) 6-3 6-2

[WC] Chris O’Connell (AUS) d [Q] Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 6-4 6-4

[7] Jiri Lehecka (CZE) d [Q] Adam Walton (AUS) 6-1 6-3

[8] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) d [LL] James McCabe (AUS) 6-2 6-3

Dan Evans (GBR) d [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-3 6-4

Women’s singles, first round

Caroline Garcia (FRA) d [WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) 6-4 1-6 6-3

Men’s doubles, first round

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) d Ariel Behar (URU)/Adam Pavlasek (CZE) 4-6 6-4 [10-8]

Marcelo Melo (BRA)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) d [WC] Blake Ellis (AUS)/Calum Puttergill (AUS) 7-5 6-4

Women’s doubles, first round

Caroline Garcia (FRA)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) d [4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-4 6-4

[Alt] Angelica Moratelli (ITA)/Samantha Murray Sharan (GBR) d [WC] Elena Micic (AUS)/Tina Smith (AUS) 3-6 7-6(4) [10-8]

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [4] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

[Q] Alex Bolt (AUS) v [1] Tommy Paul (USA)

[WC] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Alexander Shevchenko

> VIEW: Adelaide International 2024 men’s singles draw

Men’s doubles, second round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Albano Olivetti (FRA)

Andrew Harris (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) v [1] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA)

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v [3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

