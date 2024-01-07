Junior athletes from across five different states and territories scooped the titles at the 2024 Australian Grasscourt Championships in Mildura.

Mildura, Australia, 7 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Many of Australia’s most promising junior talents have been vying for national titles this week.

The 2024 Australian Grasscourt Championships, for players in the 12-and-under and 14-and-under age groups, were held at the Mildura Lawn Tennis Club in Victoria.

Brooke Komorowski from New South Wales claimed the 14/u girls’ singles title after sweeping through the draw without conceding a set. The 14-year-old teamed with Bhavya Bhardwaj, also from New South Wales, to win the 14/u girls’ doubles title as well.

Queensland’s Lucas Han was crowned the 14/u boys’ singles champion, while New South Wales’ Flynn Coventry-Searle and Queensland’s Heaton Pann took out the 14/u boys’ doubles title.

Victorian talents Novak Palombo and Musemma Cilek scooped the 12/u singles titles.

The 11-year-old Palombo did not drop a set during his campaign, while the fifth-seeded Cilek eliminated three of the top four seeds during her winning run.

Past winners at this event include leading Australian players Jason Kubler, Chris O’Connell, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Storm Sanders, Alexei Popyrin, Jaimee Fourlis, Alex de Minaur, Rinky Hijikata and Taylah Preston.

Australian Grasscourt Championships – finals

12/u boys’ singles: [2] Novak Palombo (Vic) d [Q] Ryan Bolger (Qld) 6-3 6-1

12/u girls’ singles: [5] Musemma Cilek (Vic) d [4] Ami Dalla Pozza (NSW) 3-6 6-4 6-2

12/u boys’ doubles: [1] Tommy Camus (ACT)/Jobe Dikkenberg (ACT) d [3] Daniel Abar (Qld)/Christian Joseph (Qld) 6-1 6-4

12/u girls’ doubles: [1] Eleni Makantasis (Vic)/Suri Suchovsky (NSW) d [3] Ami Dalla Pozza (NSW)/Mieka Gordon-Threatt (Vic) 6-3 3-6 [15-13]

14/u boys’ singles: [1] Lucas Han (Qld) d [2] Heaton Pann (Qld) 6-1 6-4

14/u girls’ singles: [1] Brooke Komorowski (NSW) d [2] Bhavya Bhardwaj (NSW) 7-6(3) 6-4

14/u boys’ doubles: [2] Flynn Coventry-Searle (NSW)/Heaton Pann (Qld) d Ayaan Chowdhary (Vic)/George Wills (Vic) 6-4 6-4

14/u girls’ doubles: [1] Brooke Komorowski (NSW)/Bhavya Bhardwaj (NSW) d [3] Emilie Chen (NSW)/Pauline Ma (Vic) 7-5 6-3

VIEW: Full draws for all 12/u and 14/u Australian Grasscourt Championship events

