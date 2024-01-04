Rinky Hijikata claims a hard-fought win to reach the Brisbane International quarterfinals, creating a nine-year first for Australian men.

Brisbane, Queensland, 4 January 2024 | Jackson Mansell

For the first time since 2015, three Australian males have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International, with Rinky Hijikata the latest to progress in a three-set epic.

Hijikata’s 5-7 6-2 7-6(4) win over Tomas Machac sees the 22-year-old reach his second career ATP quarterfinal.

Hijikata served for the opening set, but surrendered his chance with a double fault at 15-40. Machac pounced on this opportunity by holding to love, before breaking the Aussie once again to claim the first set.

The Czech looked to push further ahead during Hijikata’s first service game, but the Sydneysider would save four break points, charging to a second-set triumph.

Set three was more evenly poised, with break points cancelling each other out early.

Machac pushed Hijikata’s service games to the limit, however the Aussie was able to remain composed and hold on. It was during those periods where Hijikata felt he needed to remain regimented.

“There were a few too many times there (when) I thought I was giving away a few too many freebies,” he said.

“I just tried to go through my process, land my serve and play the point that I want.”

A quick hold from the Australian Open 2023 doubles champion in the 12th game saw the deciding set go to a tiebreak. Unforced errors from the Czech helped Hijikata cruise to victory.

“It was a very difficult match today. I felt like Tomas played some really good tennis in patches. I felt like I played some really good tennis in patches. Definitely a bit of a roller coaster,” he said.

“I felt like I executed well when I had to, managed to keep my head well, really try to play my game in the big moments. I felt like that was probably the difference in the end.”

> VIEW: Brisbane International 2024 men’s singles draw

Hijikata will face either German Daniel Altmaier or world No.2 Grigor Dimitrov in the next round.

Jordan Thompson also progressed to the quarterfinals after opponent Ugo Humbert withdrew due to illness. The 29-year-old sets up a potential 2022 Roland Garros first round rematch with Rafael Nadal.

Hijikata and Thompson join James Duckworth as the Australian men who have advanced to the quarterfinals. Duckworth also reached the final eight in 2015, alongside Sam Groth and Bernard Tomic.

Aussies in action – Brisbane International

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [Q] Tomas Machac (CZE) 5-7 6-2 7-6(4)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [4] Ugo Humbert (FRA) w/o

[WC] Rafael Nadal (ESP) d[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-1 6-2

Women’s singles, third round

Mirra Andreeva d [WC] Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-1 6-1

Men’s doubles, second round

[1] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER) d [WC] James Duckworth (AUS)/Chris O’Connell (AUS) 6-4 4-6 [10-5]

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) 7-6(6) 7-6(0)

COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[Q] James Duckworth (AUS) v [1] Holger Rune

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [2] Grigor Dimitrov

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS)/Daria Kasatkina v Anastasia Potapova/Yana Sizikova

Men’s doubles, semifinals

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBC

